With prices that are lower than last year, if last year’s subsidy package is not taken into account, the distribution of heating oil starts today.

Refineries and oil trading companies have filled tanks and since the morning they have been locking the selling prices of the fuel.

Prices

According to last night’s information, prices are expected to range between 1.35 and 1.37 euros per liter.

Last year, on the first day of availability of heating oil, the prices were at the aforementioned levels. However, at that time the government had subsidized the cost and the refineries had also given generous discounts to the trading companies, so that the cost of the fuel was set at the level of 1.35 to 1.37 euros per liter.

This year without even a subsidy, heating oil prices are moving in the aforementioned range. So if a comparison is made with last year’s prices, without the subsidies, it turns out that the fuel is cheaper.

Discounts

However, oil trading companies have started granting discounts to end consumers.

They do this as long as orders are placed directly from their premises and by granting interest-free installments. Thus, in several cases the price even drops to 1.31 euros per liter.

EKO was the first to announce yesterday that it is giving consumers the opportunity to purchase heating oil again this year with a 5% discount and payment in 12 interest-free installments with credit cards of Greek banks, from October 13 to November 17, 2023.

EKO’s discount program applies to purchases with both debit and credit cards.

Other oil companies are expected to announce similar promotional actions within the day.