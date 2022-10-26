Breast cancer knocks on all doors, but now our defences are sturdier

Yesterday was a day of memory but also of combative optimism.

World Breast Cancer Day 2022 had various dimensions: firstly, vigilance and the positive aspect of prevention.

We have the tools and weapons that Western technology provides for curing and achieving a victory of life and an ever less guilt-ridden public discussion of the disease, with more and more women placing their trust in science.

All of that came to the forefront yesterday with the extraordinary initiative of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to invite women who are battling with or have defeated breast cancer to the presidential mansion.

Well-known Greek women from all walks of life with a smile and their experience offered a note of optimism for the special day and the battle that they have waged.

The president’s reference to the late centre-left KINAL party leader Fofi Gennimata (photo), who died of breast cancer last year, was exceptionally symbolic, as she left a valuable legacy.

Her sudden death re-opened the public discussion of breast cancer and led to actions to support its prevention.

Yesterday was a bright day.

Breast cancer knocks on all doors, but now our defences and armour are sturdier.

Prevention through self-examination and an annual mammogram must become an entrenched habit.

President Sakellaropoulou’s message is a message of life that we should hold on to.