The Chamber of Arcadia requested the financial support of the chestnut producers of Mount Parnon, through a letter addressed to the Minister of Agricultural Development and Food, Mr. Giorgos Georgantas.

As the president of the Chamber Yiannis Troupis noted in the said letter, the new diseases that have appeared in the chestnut forests of Parnon – the main source of income for many residents of the Municipality of North Kynouria – in combination with “extreme climatic conditions (a long dry season and high temperatures this summer, during the flowering period), have resulted in a drastic reduction in chestnut production by even 80-90%”, while cultivated areas have also decreased from 1500 to approximately 600 hectares.

In fact, the steep rise in disease control prices and basic operating costs has had a direct impact on production costs and the price of the final product.