This is not a correctional or punitive matter

The issue of how to deal with certain groups of unvaccinated people requires caution and drawing distinctions.

The cancelling of fines for citizens over age 60 who in the interim, since the fine was issued, have been vaccinated, is one case that is given and that is rightly being discussed by the government, as announced.

However, the return to work of unvaccinated healthcare workers, which is reportedly being examined as a scenario, is entirely different and exceptionally problematical.

We must not forget that the pandemic has not left us. It is here, and there is a danger of a new flare up, so existing public health measures must always remain active.

The return of unvaccinated healthcare workers will send the wrong signal if one exhibits leniency toward unvaccinated people, especially, healthcare workers, since their decision not to be vaccinated endangered and continues to endanger ill and hospitalised people.

We are not dealing here with a correctional or punitive matter.

It is an issue of individual and collective responsibility, and the argument in favour of their return to work - that hospitals are understaffed - is very dangerous.

The second issue is different and can be solved, as it involves the planning and decisions of the health ministry.

That a healthcare worker was unvaccinated and is now returning to work is another story.

It concerns the participation of each one of us in the management of the pandemic crisis, in battling a virus that disorganised social normalcy and involved the daily lives of citizens and public health.

In this efforts, red lines are needed.