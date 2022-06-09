The demographic crisis must be managed swiftly

The demographic problem is a major issue for Europe, and particularly for Greece.

It has to do with aging and population decline and the death/birth rate ratio.

The fertility rate has dropped to below 1.5, from 2.1-2.5 in the 1960s and 1970s

Given that data, Greece is already experiencing a demographic crisis.

The problem must be resolved urgently, as it triggers a series of consequences – from the impact on the productivity average and the overall growth path of the country, to the threat of collapse for even the most flexible insurance systems.

Aside from the decline of the fertility rate in the native population, one must also factor in the massive emigration flows of workers and university-trained classes, during the decade-long economic crisis and even until now, who have no intention of returning.

The government is attempting to help manage this crisis with incentives and subsidies for young parents that can meet the expectations of the younger generations.

The elephant is in the room and it a package of measures, such as those that the government is finalising in a positive manner, must be swiftly implemented.

The conditional inclusion of legal migrants offers a boost to the aging population.

Nevertheless, the focus of the measures must be new parents, particularly mothers, and practical reforms that will encourage the creation of new families.