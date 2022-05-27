Successive crises are now par for the course

This current government has not always had good fortune.

Although it was elected on a reform platform that provided for substantial changes in how the state operates, it was confronted with a string of crises that set different priorities for everyone.

Much of what should already have been done remained on paper, tucked away in the government’s blue dossiers.

Yet, successive crises are now par for the course, so they can no longer be invoked as an excuse for delays.

There is no time to lose.

This summer will be a clearing after the pandemic and it can be the same for reforms as well.

The PM and his advisors must rev up their engines and make haste in order to accomplish what they did not have time to do over the last years.

The climate change law was a beginning and a necessary change for Greece and the rest of the planet to be in sync at time when the climate crisis is impacting on everyone more and more.

Meanwhile, the education minister unveiled an ambitious framework law concerning universities, which has triggered bitter clashes between the government and opposition parties. Today’s cabinet meeting sets the stage for its implementation.

The upcoming intense period of public consultations on the law must not dissuade the government.

No reform is an easy affair.

What is most important for the party proposing it to successfully achieve its objective is not to hesitate for even a moment in implementing it.