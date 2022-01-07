The global community for the last two years has been making a concerted effort to exit the pandemic.

After two years of scientific research, we now know with certainty that vaccines are the most important defence against COVID-19.

What we are still learning is the profile of anti-vaxxers, those who have turned their back on science. They are not only the loony fringe, deniers, or reactionaries.

They can be a neighbour, a colleague, someone in the office next door, and even an international tennis idol.

Tennis star Novak Djocovic did not merely express his personal convictions. He believed that public health restrictions are not for him, that the international status he has earned makes him a pandemic phenomenon.

Measures that are mandated in order to protect human life apply to everyone without exception, even for Djokovic, who believed that his skills in tennis are more important than a valid vaccination certificate.

He did not expect the shock from Australian authorities, which barred him entry into the country.

In fact, nothing distinguishes Djocokovic from any other anti-vaxxer.

He and the rest of them even today refuse to make an appointment to save himself or herself and those around them from a virus that has a high death toll every day.