Οι φωτογράφοι Άλεξ Γουέμπ (Alex Webb) και Ρεμπέκα Νόρις Γουέμπ (Rebecca Norris Webb) πέρασαν τα τελευταία επτά χρόνια προσπαθώντας να συλλάβουν τη ζωή και την ψυχή του Μπρούκλιν, συγκεντρώνοντας τις σπουδαιότερες εικόνες τους σε ένα νέο βιβλίο με τίτλο «Brooklyn: The City Within».
Το Μπρούκλιν ήταν μια ανεξάρτητη πόλη, μέχρι και το 1898 όταν προσαρτήθηκε από τη Νέα Υόρκη. Σήμερα είναι το πιο πυκνοκατοικημένο διαμέρισμα της Νέας Υόρκης, με πάνω από 2,5 εκατομμύρια κατοίκους.
Το Μπρούκλιν είναι ένα από τα πιο δυναμικά και πολύμορφα εθνοτικά μέρη του πλανήτη. Στην πραγματικότητα, εκτιμάται ότι μία στις οκτώ οικογένειες των ΗΠΑ είχε συγγενείς που πέρασαν από το Μπρούκλιν όταν εγκαταστάθηκαν στις ΗΠΑ.
Ο Άλεξ Γουέμπ, φωτορεπόρτερ και φωτογράφος δρόμου διάσημος για τα ζωηρά χρώματα και τις εξωτικές τοποθεσίες στις εικόνες του, μαζί με τη σύζυγό του, ποιήτρια και φωτογράφος Ρεμπέκα Νόρις Γουέμπ, δημιούργησαν ένα ουσιαστικό και ζωντανό πορτρέτο του Μπρούκλιν. Ο Γουέμπ έχει διασχίσει κάθε γωνιά του, εξερευνώντας την τεράστια πολυμορφία του. Αυτό συμβαδίζει με το έργο του τα τελευταία σαράντα χρόνια, τα ταξίδια του για να φωτογραφίσει διαφορετικούς πολιτισμούς σε όλο τον κόσμο – οι οποίοι εκπροσωπούνται στον χώρο που ο ίδιος ονομάζει τώρα πατρίδα.
Σε αντίθεση με αυτή την προσέγγιση, η Ρεμπέκα Νόρις Γουέμπ φωτογράφησε την «πόλη μέσα στην πόλη μέσα στην πόλη», την πράσινη καρδιά του Μπρούκλιν – τον Βοτανικό Κήπο, το Κοιμητήριο Green Wood και το Πάρκο Προοπτικής.
Μαζί, οι φωτογραφίες τους αφηγούνται την ευρύτερη αμερικανική ιστορία και έννοιες όπως η μετανάστευση, η ταυτότητα και η πατρίδα, αναφέρεται στην περίληψη του βιβλίου.
«Ενώ εργαζόμασταν για το βιβλίο, ο Άλεξ και εγώ ήρθε στη μνήμη μου ότι το Μπρούκλιν είναι μέρος της κληρονομιάς μας. Ο παππούς του Άλεξ, Έρνεστ Γουέμπ γεννήθηκε στη Σαγκάη σε μια οικογένεια ναυτικών, που μετακόμισε στο Μπρούκλιν ως παιδί στα τέλη του 19ου αιώνα. Η δική μου γιαγιά, Μαρία Ραϊσοβιτς, ήταν από το Μαυροβούνιο. Σε ηλικία έξι χρόνων, το 1910, είδε για πρώτη φορά το Μπρούκλιν όπως το περιγράφει ο ποιητής Ουώλτ Γουίτμαν στο ποίημα Διασχίζοντας το πορθμείο του Μπρούκλιν, από το κατάστρωμα ενός πλοίου που κατευθυνόταν στη νήσο ‘Ελλις» σημειώνει η Ρεμπέκα Νόρις Γουέμπ.
Στις σελίδες του βιβλίου που κυκλοφόρησε από τον εκδοτικό οίκο Aperture Books περιλαμβάνονται φωτογραφίες των συνοικιών Γκόβανους, Γουίλιαμσπουργκ, Κράουν Χάιτς, Παρκ Σλόουπ, Μπούσγουικ, της παραλίας Μπαθ, του Κόνι Άιλαντ, καθώς και κείμενα συνεντεύξεων που έδωσαν οι καλλιτέχνες στον Σον Κόρκοραν.
«Κανένα φωτογραφικό βιβλίο δεν θα μπορούσε ποτέ να συλλάβει όλους τους κόσμους που απαρτίζουν το Μπρούκλιν. Στην καλύτερη περίπτωση, είναι μια ακόμη φωνή – ή στην περίπτωσή μας, δύο φωνές – που προστέθηκαν στη χορωδία που είναι το Μπρούκλιν» τονίζει η Ρεμπέκα Νόρις Γουέμπ.
Παράλληλα, έκθεση με τις φωτογραφίες του βιβλίου φιλοξενείται έως τις 2 Νοεμβρίου στη γκαλερί Ρόμπερτ Κλάιν στη Βοστόνη, ενώ την άνοιξη του 2020 θα μεταφερθεί στο Μουσείο της Πόλης της Νέας Υόρκης.
