While the presses are still hot, I figured I’d fire off some initial thoughts on Alex and Rebecca Norris Webb’s new book “Brooklyn: The City Within.” These are more or less off the dome, so bare with me. I own more of Alex and Rebecca’s photo books than any other artist, so when they release a body of (almost) completely new work, it’s a big deal. Their last work, “Slant Rhymes”, married old work together with a smattering of new pictures and poems from Rebecca. No doubt it’s a compelling volume on it’s own, but I already own several of their books that recycle the same images. Beyond geeking out over the subtle differences in the printing itself, this wasn’t enough to entice me. I’ll start by saying that even at first blush, this is the first collective book of theirs that feels completely stylistically enmeshed. Alex takes a breath and includes some meditative, gentle landscape shots, and Rebecca’s boldness encompasses more peopled landscapes than it has in the past. If you shuffled certain pictures, I would have trouble telling what shot was taken by whom, and I mean this in the most complementary sense. The book oozes tenderness and affection for Brooklyn in a way that sharply differs from the Rochester of “Memory City”, which felt slightly more like an intellectual, emotional obligation than a project that erupted from irrepressible passion. This extends all the way to the book design itself, which cleverly divides Alex and Rebecca’s respective sections; Alex’s work begins and ends the book, while Rebecca’s occupies the center. The design echoes Brooklyn itself, with the city obscuring considerable green spaces in the center. This consideration feels like a natural extension of the project, whereas – not to harp too much – “Memory City” was slightly on the unwieldy side, with lots of fold out bells and whistles that felt a little like staircases that lead to other homes. The printing is of course beyond reproach. Would we expect anything less? The review continues in the comments.