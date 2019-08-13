View this post on Instagram

This is one of my favorite shots I’ve taken in my 10 year career of shooting celebrities. It was a hard shoot as Idris has a Cowboy hat on and it cast a shadow on his face most of the time, so if the other guy was not cropped out he’d be washed out a little. BTW I was in a parked car thinking the only shot I’d get was the back of them sitting on their horses. After rehearsing the scene the trainer and Idris took the horse for a spin. And that is how I got this shot. Very lucky through my car 🚗 window. Unnoticed. That’s a paparazzi shot. It’s a Candid shot. More on blog PhillyChitChat LINK in Profile. **** Thanks to @neighborhoodfilm for bringing the story to the world. I’ve always been fascinated by the men riding the horses 🐎 in Fairmount Park over the past 25 years I’ve lived near the park. Can’t wait to see the film. Thanks @gpfophillyfilm @pafia_ #filmtaxcreditswork and for the slow summer Social Season where i have much more time to enjoy my passion. #phillypaparazzo #paparazzi #celebrities #filminginphilly #idriselba #setinphiladelphia #movieset #fletcherstreetridingclub #ghettocowboy #calebmclaughlin #rightplacerighttime #cowboy #concretecowboys #concretecowboysmovie #concretecowboysofphiladelphia