Ο Ίντρις Έλμπα και ο αστέρας του «Stranger Things» Κάλεμπ ΜακΛάφλιν θα υποδυθούν τον πατέρα και γιο στο «Concrete Cowboys».
Τα γυρίσματα της ταινίας, όπως αναφέρει το ΑΠΕ βρίσκονται σε εξέλιξη και η ιστορία της βασίζεται σε γεγονότα από τη ζωή στην «Fletcher Street Stables», μία κοινότητα ιππασίας μαύρων που υπήρχε στη Φιλαδέλφεια για περισσότερα από 100 χρόνια, αλλά και στο μυθιστόρημα «Gotto Cowboy» του Γκρέγκορι Νέρι.
Το «Concrete Cowboys» ακολουθεί τον 15χρονο Κολ (ΜακΛάφλιν), ο οποίος αναγκάζεται να ζήσει με τον πατέρα του Χαρπ (Έλμπα) στη Βόρεια Φιλαδέλφεια, όπου ανακαλύπτει τη ζωντανή αστική υποκουλτούρα του cowboy, η οποία ανθεί στην περιοχή παρά τη φτώχεια.
Ο Ρίκι Στομπ σκηνοθετεί το σενάριο που έγραψε μαζί με τον Νταν Βάλζερ. Ο Στομπ με την ταινία αυτή κάνει το σκηνοθετικό του ντεμπούτο, μετά την μικρού μήκους ταινία «The Cage», για τη επιβίωση στους δρόμους της Φιλαδέλφεια.
I've always been fascinated by the men riding the horses 🐎 in Fairmount Park over the past 25 years I've lived near the park. Can't wait to see the film. #concretecowboys #concretecowboysmovie #concretecowboysofphiladelphia
First photo of @idriselba riding a horse on the newly renamed #concretecowboys movie. Formerly known as Ghetto Cowboys. The film is based on a book by Gregory Nero, about the relationship between a boy and his dad and how world of urban horseback riding brought them together.
