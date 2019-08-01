Την Κέρκυρα επισκέπτεται για ακόμη μία φορά για να περάσει τις διακοπές της η δούκισσα της Κορνουάλης, Καμίλα Πάρκερ Μπόουλς.
Η σύζυγος του πρίγκιπα Καρόλου, αφίχθη σύμφωνα με το το ΑΠΕ στο αεροδρόμιο Ιωάννης Καποδίστριας της Κέρκυρας, το απόγευμα της Τετάρτης (31/7), ενώ με ιδιωτικό σκάφος μεταφέρθηκε στην Κερασιά, όπου και φιλοξενείται για λίγες μέρες, όπως σχεδόν κάθε χρόνο στη βίλα της γνωστής οικογένειας Ρότσιλντ.
Να επισημανθεί ότι και πέρυσι η Καμίλα Πάρκερ βρέθηκε με τον Κάρολο στο νησί των Φαιάκων, που είναι όπως φαίνεται ένας από τους αγαπημένους της θερινούς προορισμούς.
