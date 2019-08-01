Την Κέρκυρα επισκέπτεται για ακόμη μία φορά για να περάσει τις διακοπές της η δούκισσα της Κορνουάλης, Καμίλα Πάρκερ Μπόουλς.

Η σύζυγος του πρίγκιπα Καρόλου, αφίχθη σύμφωνα με το το ΑΠΕ στο αεροδρόμιο Ιωάννης Καποδίστριας της Κέρκυρας, το απόγευμα της Τετάρτης (31/7), ενώ με ιδιωτικό σκάφος μεταφέρθηκε στην Κερασιά, όπου και φιλοξενείται για λίγες μέρες, όπως σχεδόν κάθε χρόνο στη βίλα της γνωστής οικογένειας Ρότσιλντ.

Να επισημανθεί ότι και πέρυσι η Καμίλα Πάρκερ βρέθηκε με τον Κάρολο στο νησί των Φαιάκων, που είναι όπως φαίνεται ένας από τους αγαπημένους της θερινούς προορισμούς.

View this post on Instagram

When you put the OOO on… #TGIF #royalsummer – 📸 Stefanos Rapanis/AFP

A post shared by HeirHeads (@heirheadspod) on

View this post on Instagram

🇬🇧 เจ้าฟ้าชายชาร์ลส์ เจ้าชายแห่งเวลส์ มกุฎราชกุมาร และคามิลล่า ดัชเชสแห่งคอร์นวอลล์ พระวรชายา เสด็จพระราชดำเนินไปทอดพระเนตรงานแสดงดอกไม้ซานดริงแฮม ครั้งที่ 138 ประจำปี 2562 จัดโดยสมาคมพืชสวนซานดริงแฮม ในพระบรมราชินูปถัมภ์ ณ สวนสาธารณะ เขตพระตำหนักซานดริงแฮม เมืองซานดริงแฮม มณฑลนอร์ฟอล์ก ประเทศอังกฤษ สหราชอาณาจักร ———- Their Royal Highness Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visited the 138th Sandringham Flower Show 2019, organised by Sandringham Estate Cottage Horticultural Society Trust under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen at Sandringham Estate Park in Sandringham, Norfolk, England, United Kingdom ———- Photos: Clarence House, Press Association #unitedkingdom #uk #greatbritian #gb #windsor #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #princecharles #princeofwales #camilladuchessofcornwall #duchessofcornwall #sandringhamflowershow2019 #sandringhamflowershow

A post shared by ROYAL Family in the WORLD (@royalfamilyintheworld) on

View this post on Instagram

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will undertake an official visit to New Zealand at the request of the New Zealand Government. The visit will take place in November 2019. The Prime Minister of New Zealand said: “I am delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses back to New Zealand. I know that the couple have greatly enjoyed New Zealanders’ warm hospitality and manaakitanga when they visited previously. The Prince of Wales has been a strong advocate for the environment, conservation and sustainability for many years. This visit will provide opportunities for him to engage with New Zealanders…and to learn more about the ways in which New Zealand is preparing for the future.” #princecharles #duchessofcornwall

A post shared by Windsor Royal Family (@windsor.royal.family) on