Greek tourism: The best September ever for Rhodes

In particular, an increase of 6.16% was recorded as last month, a total of 436,591 passengers traveled to the island’s airport on charter flights compared to 409,683 in the same month last year. The difference amounted to 26,908 more passengers.

From the data it appears that the English tourists hold the scepter in September, who are in first place and far exceed 100,000, leaving in second place the German tourists with whom they have a big difference of about 30,000 people. The Poles are in third place

However, the tourist traffic from Israel and Sweden, countries that complete the top five of visitors to Greece, fluctuated at good levels as well.

In summary, after the performance of September, it appears that, from the beginning of the year until the end of the previous month, 4,651,143 passengers were transported through the airport of Rhodes with charter flights, compared to 4,559,765 in the same period last year, recording an increase in percentage 2%.

In total, together with the domestic flights from “Diagoras” airport, 5,288,140 passengers were handled compared to 5,084,869 in the corresponding period of 2023, forming an increase of 4%.

This is a pattern that registers very high percentages, breaking all previous records that had been set in Rhodes.

A record year is expected in 2023 for passenger traffic performance at airports despite recent devastating fires and deadly floods.

Passenger traffic at Greek airports is soaring

Based on the data so far, 2023 is expected to be the best year for passenger traffic. Specifically for the nine months of 2023 at the 14 regional airports managed by Fraport Greece), passenger traffic in relation to the corresponding period of 2022 and 2019 increased, exceeding 29 million traveling passengers, while the month of September also recorded high levels

In total, in the first nine months of 2023 in Greece (January/September 2023) the total passenger passengers at airports (arrivals and departures of overseas and domestic passengers), reached 29,240,528, compared to 27,004,366 in the corresponding period of 2022 and 26,201,382 in 2019. From the above statistics, there is an increase in passenger traffic of +8.3% compared to 2022 and an increase of +11.6% compared to 2019.