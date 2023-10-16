tanea.gr > English Edition > Greek tourism: The best September ever for Rhodes

Greek tourism: The best September ever for Rhodes

The best September for tourism, of all time, was recorded by Rhodes – Which countries vote for the Island of the Knights

Greek tourism: The best September ever for Rhodes | tanea.gr
TANEA Team
Last month, Rhodes recorded the best tourist September of all time, as can be seen from the data regarding tourist traffic at the 14 regional airports managed by Fraport Greece.

In particular, an increase of 6.16% was recorded as last month, a total of 436,591 passengers traveled to the island’s airport on charter flights compared to 409,683 in the same month last year. The difference amounted to 26,908 more passengers.

From the data it appears that the English tourists hold the scepter in September, who are in first place and far exceed 100,000, leaving in second place the German tourists with whom they have a big difference of about 30,000 people. The Poles are in third place

Η κάλπη του β΄γύρου δικαίωσε το in και το City Hub

ί. 

However, the tourist traffic from Israel and Sweden, countries that complete the top five of visitors to Greece, fluctuated at good levels as well.

In summary, after the performance of September, it appears that, from the beginning of the year until the end of the previous month, 4,651,143 passengers were transported through the airport of Rhodes with charter flights, compared to 4,559,765 in the same period last year, recording an increase in percentage 2%.

In total, together with the domestic flights from “Diagoras” airport, 5,288,140 passengers were handled compared to 5,084,869 in the corresponding period of 2023, forming an increase of 4%.

This is a pattern that registers very high percentages, breaking all previous records that had been set in Rhodes.

A record year is expected in 2023 for passenger traffic performance at airports despite recent devastating fires and deadly floods.

Passenger traffic at Greek airports is soaring

Based on the data so far, 2023 is expected to be the best year for passenger traffic. Specifically for the nine months of 2023 at the 14 regional airports managed by Fraport Greece), passenger traffic in relation to the corresponding period of 2022 and 2019 increased, exceeding 29 million traveling passengers, while the month of September also recorded high levels

In total, in the first nine months of 2023 in Greece (January/September 2023) the total passenger passengers at airports (arrivals and departures of overseas and domestic passengers), reached 29,240,528, compared to 27,004,366 in the corresponding period of 2022 and 26,201,382 in 2019. From the above statistics, there is an increase in passenger traffic of +8.3% compared to 2022 and an increase of +11.6% compared to 2019.

Παλαιστίνη: Ούτε η λογοτεχνία, ούτε η ιστορία «ματαιώνονται»
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
TANEA Team
Σχετικά άρθρα Prospects of energy utilization of woody biomass residues in Northern Evia
Greek Justice: Changes are coming to speed up the cases at the Supreme Court
Greek Deputy Minister of Shipping visits Volos, Skopelos and Skiathos
  • Η βέρα κι άλλα άγνωστα περιστατικά Ετσι αποχαιρέτησε τη Μαίρη Χρονοπούλου ο Νίκος Σταγόπουλος
  • Πώς έγινε γνωστή Πέθανε η ηθοποιός Σούζαν Σόμερς
  • Euro 2024 «Τελικός» στην Opap Arena για την Εθνική κόντρα στην Ολλανδία
  • Φιλόδοξο σχέδιο Ετοιμάζεται το μεγαλύτερο υποθαλάσσιο τρένο στον κόσμο
    • Περισσότερα άρθρα για English Edition
    Κύμα οργής κι εναλλακτικές DW: «Ο Νετανιάχου έχει ήδη χάσει τον πρώτο πόλεμο»
    Καρέ καρέ Ισραήλ: Τρομοκράτης της Χαμάς εισβάλει σε κιμπούτς και πέφτει νεκρός
    Γιατί κολλάει στο «όχι» Όταν η αγαπημένη λέξη του αφεντικού σας είναι «όχι»
    Φρένο και σε τυχόν βοήθεια Πόλεμος Ισραήλ – Χαμάς: Διαψεύδει ο Νετανιάχου τη συμφωνία για εκεχειρία
    «Η δημοκρατία νίκησε...» Προς αλλαγή σελίδας στην Πολωνία: Καθαρή νίκη της αντιπολίτευσης δείχνουν τα exit polls
    Ντανιέλ Νομπόα Ισημερινός: Ποιος είναι ο νέος πρόεδρος - Γιος δισεκατομμυριούχου, με σπουδές σε πανεπιστήμια των ΗΠΑ
    Live οι εξελίξεις Πόλεμος Ισραήλ – Χαμάς: «Στο χείλος της αβύσσου» η Μέση Ανατολή προειδοποιεί ο Γκουτέρες - Οι κινήσεις στη διπλωματική σκακιέρα
    ΠΡΟΣΩΠΕΙΑ
    600 ημέρες πολέμου, μα τέλος δεν φαίνεται
    Νέος σεισμός6,3 βαθμών
    Στο Πεκίνο αύριο ο Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν
    Νέες επιδρομές κατά ΡΚΚ στο Ιράκ
    Οι σκληροί Ρεπουμπλικανοί κρατούν το κλειδί
    Αντι-drone «ομπρέλα»σε Βουλή και αεροδρόμιο
    Εκτοπίστηκαν περίπου 1 εκατ. Παλαιστίνιοι
    Ηλεκτρονική Έκδοση
    Έντυπη Έκδοση