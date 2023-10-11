The modern Left should not demonize the word capital but consider it as a tool for the benefit of all, the leader of the official opposition Stefanos Kasselakis noted from the stage of the General Assembly of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises-SEV, thus giving the τονε for the economic policy he is planning SYRIZA. In the same context, he emphasized that there is no need for more taxation, but a drastic reduction of waste in the public sector, in order to achieve the goals.

Stock options and cooperation

As he characteristically said: “The Modern Left recognizes the economic environment in which we live. Capital is not a word to be demonized. And the word ‘work’ must be a prompt for ‘CO-work’….for a new social contract in which workers are actively involved in the development of the business.”

But how will such a thing be done? The president of SYRIZA noted that “As you may already know, from the first moment I announced my political thoughts and proposals, on which my candidacy for the leadership of SYRIZA was dynamically based, I spoke explicitly about the need to establish stock options to achieve of inclusive development”, adding that “I was referring, in other words, to the institutional incentive for employees to participate in the share capital of a company. So that they participate in the surplus value that comes from the performance of the business – both from the management’s choices and from the toil of the work. This means practical CO-working”.

He also added that “There are many ways to support such a framework. Of course facilitating the legal framework. But also by supporting with tax incentives and accounting practices the registration of stock options in payroll expenses”.

Addressing those present, he underlined that “If the small businesses fail, then the big ones of SEV will find themselves in a difficult position”. He referred to the dispute with New Democracy. “Our big difference from ND is that we consider labor a great productive force. Rules and strict control in the labor market. You as large and medium-sized enterprises are to your advantage.”

No to a tax increase

Regarding taxation, Mr. Kasselakis was clear: “We do not need more taxation to achieve these goals. What we need is a drastic reduction in government waste, an end to chronic entanglement, and bold cuts to the quality of our institutions,” to add meaning that “You have in front of you the President of a Left faction. At the same time, you have in front of you a left-wing entrepreneur who lived his own development dream – unfortunately outside of Greece – and understands the value of the risk you take every day. Just as he understands the value of human relationships in your daily life, however great the fixed investments”.

In fact, at that point he underlined: SYRIZA is moving to the next stage of its historical course. That of a Modern Left that does not demonize the word “capital” but sees it as a useful tool for prosperity.

Framework for agreements and contracts

The president of SYRIZA also referred to the workers: Beyond the self-evident humanity that must govern the professional relations of employer – employee – because without people there is no business, noting that “That is why we must establish a strict institutional framework for contracts with the aim of abolishing virtual contracting. By establishing clear terms and conditions.

In fact, he explained that it is required “Inclusion of all those who work, with any relationship and form of work in a sector – in the provisions of the relevant sectoral contract”, but also:

-Conversion of the contracts of those who work under freelance conditions and continuously renewed fixed-term contracts into open-ended ones.

-Recognition of workers on platforms as employees, establishing, among other things, a presumption in favor of the character of their work as dependent, for their basic vesting in the matters of hours, salary and protection of their health and safety.

-Enshrining and strengthening the institutional framework that regulates it as remote employment with respect to employment contracts.

As he said: “This is all a matter of fairness and common sense – especially when there is no social welfare state. Know that you will hear neither pleasant words nor baseless or opinionated criticism from me. You will only hear common sense suggestions in the direction I have described to you: of CO-working.’

The triptych of the plan and debt settlement

Mr. Kasselakis presented the SYRIZA policy triptych. “Syriza plan definitive personal and business debt regulation, turning recovery fund resources to vertical production and industries leading in every sector. “Our vision is a Greece that is a producer and not a consumer, where legitimate entrepreneurship flourishes. Where the state is social and allows a high level of welfare.”

Mr. Kasselakis referred to the policies of the SYRIZA government: So there are certain points that I want to focus on and for which SYRIZA has and is constantly working on comprehensive policies:

1. The functioning of the banking system, to which 8 out of 10 small and medium enterprises do not have access.

2. The utilization and direction of the resources of the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

At the moment most of it is directed to passive public investment, i.e. large infrastructure, in the energy sector, where any investment does not end up benefiting the end consumer, i.e. your customers, due to international conditions.

Justice

The president of SYRIZA pointed out that in Greece the big patient is the Judiciary. “Last in the awarding of Justice throughout Europe. To be first in the slowness of dispensing Justice you must pursue it. It is done deliberately because it favors the few and the powerful.”

At the same time, he meaningfully stated that “It is a shame for Greek democracy. In a democracy, Justice must be the last resort of every Greek. It’s a shame to influence. Change of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue’s Board of Directors and of course our phones that were monitored with the Greek taxpayer’s money. Don’t wonder why our children don’t come back from abroad And they see it being done by the American-educated elected officials.

And he added: If the citizens honor me with their vote, you have my word that I will not exert any influence on the Justice and the media. You will never bargain with me for unfair growth. Don’t let anyone approach me. The SYRIZA government will create a fully staffed public with little red tape. Permits will be issued soon and business will be conducted with full respect for the environment.