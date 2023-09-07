“Combatting tax-evasion is our flag”, National Economy and Finance Minister Costis Hatzidakis said on Monday. Speaking in Parliament, Hatzidakis underlined that the government will do everying in its power to complete a project of connecting cash machines with POS by the first months of 2024.

“There is an obligation and a self-commitment of the government towards our Recovery Fund that POS will be connected with cash machines by the first months of 2024. And they will be connected. We will do anything towards this goal,” the Greek minister said, adding that since this project is a landmark in the Recovery Fund, the country could lose money if this project would not be completed. He also sent a message to everyone saying that the government does not have any flexibility on this.