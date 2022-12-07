A similar effort was made in 2009 but failed

Upon his arrival at the EU-Western Balkans summit in Tirana, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated that there has been progress in efforts to delimit the maritime zones of Greece and Albania.

To be precise, he said that the time is approaching for the two countries to sign the necessary compromis (agreement on what issues will be adjudicated) so as refer the issue to the International Court of Justice at The Hague (ICJ).

That will be an exceptionally critical moment for Greek foreign policy for a variety of reasons.

By proceeding with the delimitation of Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) with Tirana – thus resolving an issue that has been pending for years – Greece will send multiple messages, abroad and domestically.

Beyond the fact that Athens is thus exhibiting its desire to improve Greek-Albanian relations, with the EEZ delimitation it will manage to underline in the most indisputable manner to all and sundry that it is acting within the framework of international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Greece will highlight in a persuasive manner that it is speaking earnestly when it says it has no problem with going to the ICJ and that it is prepared to accept the Court’s verdict.

Greek interests mandate that history not be repeated.