The fact that the coming winter will be rough is by now clear to everyone, and if the war continues, the next winter will be even harsher.

Europe has at long last realised that its energy dependence on Russia is catastrophic, and it has already begun the process of procuring energy from other suppliers.

That process, however, will be long and complex.

Meanwhile, businesses and households must adjust not only to reduced energy flows, but to sudden cut-offs of supplies due to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategy of blackmail.

In order to address this situation, the EU has already called upon member-states to take energy-saving measures during peak hours, both on a voluntary and compulsory basis.

If this objective is not achieved, then cut offs of electricity or natural gas cannot be ruled out.

However many decisions are taken, measures announced, and sanctions imposed, these cannot produce the desired results without citizens assuming individual responsibility, which has been widely discussed.

Just as in the case of Covid-19 vaccinations – which had to be administered for the good of all of society, regardless of the epidemiological impact of unvaccinated individuals – so, too, now all citizen must understand that if they expect everything from the state, and if they do not participate in the energy-saving campaign, the results will be paltry.

In this country, at some point we must stop viewing the state as a bogeyman enforcer and assume our own responsibilities.

For the time being, major sacrifices are not necessary.

After all, setting our thermostats at a certain level and avoiding the use of appliances with high energy consumption during peak hours are steps that should be taken regardless of the war.

Climate change may not be a major focus of attention right now, but it will certainly return with a vengeance.

The era of plenty is gone for good.

The more swiftly we realise that and adjust our way of life accordingly, the milder our transition toward the new era will be.