The Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, Yiannis Plakiotakis, spoke about a new era for the port of Igoumenitsa with his statement, on the occasion of the awarding of 67% of the share capital of the Igoumenitsa Port Authority to the Grimaldi Euromed-Minoan Lines consortium.

As Mr. Plakiotakis mentioned, this development brings “a strong development perspective and significant benefits for the local society and economy”.

“The result of the tender process exceeded all expectations with the price for the concession for 40 years of 67% of the shares exceeding 84.2 million euros”, he noted and added that “the government’s strategy for the utilization of regional ports is vindicated”.