All the figures indicate that Greece had an exceptional tourist season this year.

Indeed, revenues in July approached those in the record-breaking year 2019, when there was no pandemic or war.

Bank of Greece data indicate that tourism revenues were comparable to 2019: 3.723bn euros.

That alone demonstrates that the tourism sector is evolving into perhaps the most dynamic pole in the Greek economy, and that is has a further capacity for growth.

This shows that if there is timely planning, the ability to attract new and dynamic groups of visitors, investment in hotels and infrastructure that will match the country’s natural beauty, and a multi-level offering of services, the revenues pie will grow, contributing to a GDP hike at an economically critical moment.

Undoubtedly, tourism is a very serious issue.

We are a long way from the crude, offhand models of past decades, and there have been changes in or additions to the focus and categories of tourism (conference tourism, therapeutic tourism, and nature lovers’ tourism, among others).

The demands of tourists have also changed.

People travel and interact and in each case have an idea of the tourism product.

Competition has also grown.

All of these factors should make us stricter and more creative in managing the tourism sector.

With the assistance of the state, we must upgrade our services overall.

Expanding the timespan of the tourist season, upgrading our tourism product, conducting a timely and advanced ad campaign, swiftly closing deals with other countries, and attracting new markets are just some of the new preconditions for success.