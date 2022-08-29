The strong reservations of the electorate appear to be pervasive

The last two polls, one conducted by GPO for the weekend edition of Ta Nea, rang political alarm bells and offered a fresh reading of the political situation to the poles of the political system.

The acceleration in the development of the surveillance affair seems to be impacting on the climate shaped by the political wear and tear of the ruling party and the damage it has suffered.

Certainly, one does not see a spectacular shift in the current of electoral behaviour in the polls.

The lead of ruling New Democracy and PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis is stable, yet between the lines one discerns the consternation of a segment of the public and concerns over the ongoing inflationary and energy crises.

The findings do not appear to coincide with the broad trust that citizens had in the government from its rise to power in 2019 until now.

The PM’s office must offer convincing answers and lay out a persuasive narrative regarding the “Russian energy winter”, with a view to Mr. Mitsotakis’ major address at the upcoming Thessaloniki International Fair.

On the other hand, of course, the wear that the government has suffered has not resulted in gains for main opposition SYRIZA and other opposition parties.

Over three years after the 2019 general elections, a two-party predominance has not developed in the political system, and that can be construed as an alarm bell for SYRIZA.

Even the third largest party and political pole, centre-left PASOK-KINAL, does not seem to be gaining a significant percentage in the polls and has not succeeded in tipping the balances in its favour among centrist voters.

The strong reservations of the electorate appear to be pervasive in the political system right now, and that can be transcended only with clear answers and political realism.