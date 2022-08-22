Probing the substance of the case without sensationalistic stunts is crucial

Within a matter of days, the affair regarding the surveillance of the phone of PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis entirely shifted the terms and framework of political debate between parties.

The public discussion overflowed with unanswered questions and extreme rhetoric, creating an exceptionally toxic climate even before the end of summer.

As of today, Parliament will begin the process of unravelling what happened with the surveillance (by the National Intelligence Service) debacle and how, as befits the seriousness of the case.

Aside from the debate at the level of party leaders, it is certain that the Parliamentary Committee on Institutions and Transparency will be convened to examine the matter, and it is possible that a parliamentary special investigative committee will be formed.

All of these moves are welcome and necessary, because there is no other way for the looming questions to be answered.

This is the only way to fully shed light on the case and leave no shadows that could further wound the already fragile trust of citizens in institutions.

In any event, what is important is the substance of the case, and not the sensationalistic political moves that we are bound to see in the coming days.

Each side has a duty to demonstrate its seriousness, and not succumb to the quest for political advantage.

It is to be expected with such issues that political parties will seek to secure maximum political benefits.

If they focus on communications stunts, however, the entire discussion will have been in vain, and the popular disappointment with the handling of the case by the government and the opposition will be even greater.