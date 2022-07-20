The Public Offer Period of the senior unsecured bond for the registration of investors through the Electronic Book Building (EBB) of the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX), began today (10.00 am Athens time) , according to CPLP Shipping Holdings Plc, the issuer, a fully owned subsidiary of the Capital Product Partners L.P. group.

The yield range has been set, by the main coordinating underwriters, at between a minimum of 4.40 percent to a maximum of 4.90 percent.

The Public Offer Period ends on July 22nd , 2022 (4.00 pm Athens Time) , the final yield and the interest rate, will be announced on ATHEX’s Daily Official List and the Company’s website/

The total public offering is 100,000 bonds of a nominal value of 1,000 euro each, with a minimum subscription amount of 1,000 euros and a total duration of seven years. The Issuer has the option of early repayment, part or all of the common bond loan, after the expiration of the second year, and after the end of each interest period.

The net funds raised will be used to purchase all the shares of the company Atrotos Gas Carrier Corp., a 100-percent subsidiary of the guarantor, which owns the LNG/C carrier Aristidis I.