The cycle of electoral insecurity has now come to an end

Rampant rumours of early elections over the last months have not affected only the opposition, but also government members.

Discussions among New Democracy cadres have long had a decidedly pre-electoral tinge, and ministers and MPs had even started betting between themselves on the date.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis twice last week most emphatically ruled out snap elections and dismissed scenarios that they will be held in autumn.

Now, it is the turn of others, namely ministers, to get the message.

There are many reforms yet to be implemented in order for Greece to be prepared to confront the tough, upcoming winter.

Until the end of the government’s term in spring, 2023, there is time to make many changes, but they require the attention of those who until now were preoccupied with their electoral districts and their re-election.

Campaigning distracts ministers from achieving their targets and in the end harms them, as it exposes them to opposition criticism.

Unfortunately, in Greece over the years we have become accustomed to the timing of elections having a decisive impact on the work of the government, which lags in the run-up to the polls, especially when cadres who have assumed the most important responsibilities feel that they are headed toward a political campaign.

Even if there were to be snap elections, however, citizens reward ceaseless work until the last minute, because in an era of successive crises, the last thing they are concerned about is pre-electoral campaigns.