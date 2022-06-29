What is at stake is the strategic depth of the Alliance

The ongoing NATO summit in Madrid is exceptionally significant due to the fluid geopolitical situation, which is intensified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the manner in which the Alliance will plan its next steps.

What is at stake in the Spanish capital, beyond the crucial issue of dealing with the war in Ukraine, is the strategic depth of the Alliance.

NATO’s expansion, through the accession of Finland and Sweden, opens a new cycle that strengthens it, and in conjunction with a change in its Strategic Concept, leads to a new era for the alliance.

On the other hand, if Turkey attempts to rock the boat, that will reveal NATO’s limits, its endurance, its power, and to what extent it will tolerate Ankara’s linkage of NATO’s expansion to its own revisionism.

It is from this vantage point that one must examine how Turkey will behave toward Greece, which is also an old member of the Alliance.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis went to the summit prepared for all possible scenarios and with a determination to defend Greece’s red lines and unswervingly oppose revisionism.

The Madrid summit’s results will be decisive for our broader region.

In the best case scenario, NATO will send a strong signal of stability, decisiveness, and determination to move forward.