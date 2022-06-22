Catholic Relief Services (CRS) was founded in 1943 by the US Catholic Conference of Bishops States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. CRS has been working in Greece since 2015 in response to the refugee and migrant crisis, working in partnership with the national and local diocesan Caritas organizations in Greece.

CRS Greece is looking for a vendor to provide Car and Van Rental Services in Athens and Thessaloniki.

If you are interested in participating in this tender, please request the Request for Tender No 129 in the following email address:GR_purchasing@crs.orguntil July 6 th , 2022 at 13:00.