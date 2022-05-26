'I am sick and tired of it. We have to act,' said President Joe Biden

There is a pervasive sense of shock, a huge emotional outpouring, and an even greater outcry.

The truth be told, it is hard for the human mind to fathom.

An 18-year-old in Texas grabs a gun, shoots his grandmother in the face, takes to the streets, storms into a neighbouring school, and kills 19 students and two teachers.

It is the second deadliest attack at an elementary school in US history, after the one in Sandy Hook in 2012.

“I am sick and tired of it. We have to act,” said US President Joe Biden, holding back tears, as Barack Obama had once done.

Will what did not happen in the past happen this time?

That is well nigh impossible, because almost all Republicans in Congress, invoking the constitutional right to bear arms, oppose tougher gun possession laws.

The real reason, of course, is that the gun lobby is one of the Republican Party’s biggest donors, and its view are popular.

Just 52 percent of Americans support greater restrictions on gun sales, compared to 67 percent in 2018.

The number of guns being manufactured is rising exponentially, from 3.9mn in 2000 to 11.3mn in 2020.

However many tears may be shed, and however many assurances may be offered, the elementary school massacre in Texas will not be the last.

More parents will mourn their children, who will fall victim to utter insanity.