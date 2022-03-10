EU cohesions depends on the protection of the Union’s citizens

Undoubtedly, the ongoing multi-faceted crisis that was refuelled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine has had severe repercussions on the supermarket cart and the overall purchasing power of the average European household.

Moreover, if one takes into account the pandemic crisis and Greece’s decade-long recession, one can understand how fragile the cohesion of an average household is in the face of the major price increases and the energy precarity that burdens the monthly budget of citizens.

In that sense, households must be assisted by immediate government initiatives, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis underlined at yesterday’s cabinet meeting.

These initiatives do not focus solely on state expenditures or price ceilings, but also on long-term solutions proposed by Kyriakos Mitsotakis and that were on the agenda of today’s EU summit.

This is exceptionally important, as the crisis will be resolved or tempered through central EU policies that will take into account the particularities of each member-state.

The need to find ways to de-link geopolitical fluidity from the welfare of citizens in their daily lives is a major challenge for the European family.

It is exceptionally positive that the government has displayed the political will to tackle this critical challenge.