Το Σέλας είναι ένα εντυπωσιακό φωτεινό ουράνιο φαινόμενο που παρατηρείται στα ανώτερα στρώματα της ατμόσφαιρας και είναι ορατό κυρίως στους πόλους, για αυτό και ονομάζεται επίσης Πολικό Σέλας.

Όταν το φαινόμενο συμβαίνει στο Βόρειο πόλο αποκαλείται Βόρειο σέλας, ενώ αντίστοιχα όταν παρατηρείται στο Νότιο πόλο αποκαλείται Νότιο σέλας.

Με την εξέλιξη όμως των επιστημών και των μέσων έρευνας η δεσπόζουσα θεωρία που αποδείχθηκε και πειραματικά είναι ότι γενεσιουργός αιτία καθίσταται ο βομβαρδισμός των υψηλών ατμοσφαιρικών στρωμάτων από ηλεκτρόνια που προέρχονται από τη συνεχή ροή φορτισμένων σωματίων από τον Ήλιο, που ονομάζεται ηλιακός άνεμος.

Η πλειονότητα των φορτισμένων αυτών σωματίων, που είναι κυρίως πυρήνες υδρογόνου και ηλεκτρόνια, εκτρέπονται από το μαγνητικό πεδίο της Γης.

Ωστόσο σημαντικό μέρος τους εισχωρεί στη γήινη μαγνητόσφαιρα, όπου επιταχύνεται σε μεγάλες ενέργειες από ηλεκτρομαγνητικά πεδία κατά τη διάρκεια μαγνητικών καταιγίδων, σύμφωνα με το el.wikipedia.org.

