Democracy and parliamentarism require lively debate whether between MPs and between party leaders.

That does not imply a battle to the finish and establishing polarisation.

It especially cannot mean that because the country is being tested as is Greek society with major crises such as the concomitant public health and economic crises.

Our country is not yet out of the woods and political forces should tone down their rhetoric.

We learned in the recent past that sterile disputes and blind clashes contribute absolutely nothing to those who conceived of them or to citizens.

If the institutions of democracy including political parties are regaining the trust of citizens and they displayed a maturity that they lacked for a number of years.

Citizens know that they set different priorities with a view to the common interest.

This pristine image was recognised internationally and it must not be spoiled for the sake of a post-1974 attraction to a frontal clash which almost always has the first say.

It is time for the political system to shed its old bad habits.

Every government during its term in office offers many opportunities to have an opposition that is creative and useful for the country.