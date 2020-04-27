Since 1943, Catholic Relief Services has held the privilege of serving the poor and disadvantaged overseas. Without regard to race, creed or nationality, CRS provides emergency relief in the wake of natural and man-made disasters. Through development projects in fields such as education, peace and justice, agriculture, microfinance, health and HIV and AIDS, CRS works to uphold human dignity and promote better standards of living. CRS also works throughout the United States to expand the knowledge and action of Catholics and others interested in issues of international peace and justice. Our programs and resources respond to the U.S. Bishops’ call to live in solidarity – as one human family – across borders, over oceans, and through difference in language, culture and economic condition.

Catholic Relief Services wishes to cooperate with a supplier of household items for the year of 2020.

If you are interested kindly request the relative Request for Quote No88 document at the email: gr_purchasing@global.crs.org until Wednesday 29th April 2020, 17:00.