Hi everyone, I hope you all are doing well through these unusual times. I’d like to thank EVERY healthcare worker, everyone helping to keep us safe. For our part, is critical we establish healthy habits and maintain an active lifestyle. We will feel better but also strengthen our immune system. To make it easier, I’ve put together a 30-Day Social-Distancing Challenge which will be FREE and available to EVERYONE to access on our website: MyPeakChallenge.com/pages/SDC30 @mypeakchallenge (link in bio) With accessible and easy, daily exercises and yoga sessions for the next 30 days. Feel free to share it with your community, friends, family and let’s spend the next few days as active as we can when at home! Let’s be kind to each other, look out for the whole world and support each other the best way we can. Let’s also spread some positivity and great energy into the world and always remember as contagious as this virus has been, positivity is even more contagious!!! Sending much love and warm thoughts to you all.x #MPC2020 #Together #GlobalCommunity #SDC30