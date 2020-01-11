View this post on Instagram

Posted @withrepost • @firedrillfriday Tag a friend to spread the word about #FireDrillFriday 🔥! This week is our final action in DC before @JaneFonda heads back to Los Angeles. . As you all know by now, we can’t burn all of the known oil, coal and gas reserves currently known to the fossil fuel companies and still have a livable climate (or in other words, stay within the remaining “carbon budget” / the 1.5 to 2 degree celsius increase range). . So then, why are fossil fuel companies still looking for more fossil fuels that they can’t ever burn without endangering human civilization and all coastal cities of the world? And why are the big Wall Street banks and other international financial institutions still investing in helping companies drill, dig and explore for even more fossil fuel reserves we can never burn? . One of the worst offenders is JP Morgan Chase, a financial institution that is one of the largest sources of capital to the fossil fuel industry in their quest to drill oceans, frack our land and build more pipelines. We cannot let Chase and so many other financial institutions continue this way! . Join us Friday to learn more about this big climate fight for 2020, and to receive a very special update about Jane and @GreenpeaceUSA's plans for Fire Drill Fridays. Along with Jane, we're being joined by Rebecca Adamson, @tchekwie, @omekongo, Dibinga, @mgyllenhaal, @zhaabowekwe, Naomi Klein, Greenpeace USA's Annie Leonard, @350org’s Bill McKibben, Joaquin Phoenix, @junediane, Martin Sheen, Tasina Sapa Win Smith, Kat Taylor, @ambervalletta, and more. . On Thursday, join our weekly teach-in hosted by Jane and featuring @GreenpeaceUSA's Annie Leonard, @350org's Bill McKibben, and @IndigenousClimateAction's @tchekwie. Tune in starting at 7pm ET via the Fire Drill Fridays Facebook page. . Sign up to join us in an act of civil disobedience on Friday at the link in our bio. . Art by @sarah.epperson