Χοακίν Φίνιξ: Συνελήφθη ο ηθοποιός σε συγκέντρωση της Τζέιν Φόντα
Ο βραβευμένος ηθοποιός, Χοακίν Φίνιξ, συνελήφθη την Παρασκευή στα σκαλιά του Καπιτωλίου στην Ουάσιγκτον
Η συγκέντρωση διαμαρτυρίας
Ο δημοφιλής ηθοποιός βρέθηκε στο πλευρό της Τζέιν Φόντα που έχει συλληφθεί τουλάχιστον πέντε φορές για τον ίδιο λόγο, και παρ’ όλα αυτά επιμένει να επιστρέφει και να διαμαρτύρεται, απαιτώντας άμεσα μέτρα για την αντιμετώπιση της κλιματικής αλλαγής.
Μετά την σύλληψη του Χοακίν Φίνιξ, η Φόντα δήλωσε πως τα Fire Drill Fridays θα συνεχιστούν, αλλά προς το παρόν η σημερινή ήταν η τελευταία πορεία στην Ουάσιγκτον «για κάποιο διάστημα».
Joaquin Phoenix: "I struggle so much with what I can do (to combat climate change) at times. There are things that I can't avoid — I flew a plane out here today, or last night rather. But one thing that I can do is change my eating habits." pic.twitter.com/RaZILYq0La
— The Hill (@thehill) January 10, 2020
Ο Χοακίν Φίνιξ είπε: «Η βιομηχανία κρέατος και η γαλακτοβιομηχανία είναι η τρίτη κύρια αιτία της κλιματικής αλλαγής», είπε. «Υπάρχει κάτι που μπορείτε να κάνετε σήμερα, τώρα και αύριο κάνοντας την επιλογή σας για το τι καταναλώνετε».
Η ομιλία της Τζέιν Φόντα
Η Φόντα άρχισε τη διαμαρτυρία της πριν από τρεις εβδομάδες με στόχο να παροτρύνει τους πολιτικούς να λάβουν μέτρα κατά της κλιματικής αλλαγής και υποσχέθηκε, ότι αν χρειαστεί, θα συλλαμβάνεται κάθε Παρασκευή μέχρι τέλος του χρόνου. Την προηγούμενη εβδομάδα είχε στο πλευρό της τον συμπρωταγωνιστή της στο «Γκρέις και Φράνκι», Σαμ Ουάτερστον.
Η Φόντα δήλωσε στην ιστοσελίδα της για την εκστρατεία ότι μετακόμισε στην Ουάσινγκτον για «να είναι πιο κοντά στο επίκεντρο του αγώνα για το κλίμα». «Δεν μπορώ πλέον να σταθώ και να αφήνω τους εκλεγμένους αξιωματούχους να αγνοούν -και ακόμη χειρότερα- να καταστρέφουν τον πλανήτη μας για το κέρδος. Δεν μπορούμε να συνεχίσουμε να υποστηρίζουμε κάτι τέτοιο», πρόσθεσε.