View this post on Instagram

🥂 Wishing Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 72nd Wedding Anniversary today! Here's a few fun facts about the Wedding: 1.The Wedding took place at 10.30am on 20th November 1947 at Westminster Abbey, just four months after the-then Princess Elizabeth's engagement to Prince Philip was officially announced. 2. Princess Elizabeth was the 10th member of The Royal Family to be married at Westminster Abbey. The first Royal wedding to take place in the Abbey was on 11 November 1100, when King Henry I married Princess Matilda of Scotland. 3. Princess Elizabeth arrived at the Abbey in the Irish State Coach with her father, King George VI. 4. Princess Margaret and Princess Alexandra of Kent served as two of The Princess's eight bridesmaids. Prince William of Gloucester and Prince Michael of Kent served as page boys. 5. 2,000 guests were invited to the ceremony, including a number of foreign Royals. 6. The ceremony was recorded and broadcast by BBC Radio to 200 million people around the world. 7. After the service a wedding breakfast was held (at lunchtime) in the Ball-Supper Room at Buckingham Palace. 8. The newlyweds went onto balcony at Buckingham Palace to wave to the huge crowds on the mall. 9. The couple received around 10,000 telegrams of congratulations as well as over 2,500 wedding presents from around the world, including a Singer sewing machine and a fridge. The gifts were put on display at St James's Palace where members of the public could come and see them. 10. Although the Royal couple received eleven wedding cakes, there was an official one which was made from ingredients from all over the world and was decorated with the arms of both families. It was cut using the Duke’s Mountbatten sword, which was a wedding present from the King. It was nine feet high in four tiers. 11. Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip spent their wedding night in Broadlands, Hampshire, the home of Philip's uncle, Earl Mountbatten. The rest of their honeymoon was spent at Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate. 12. In 2017, Her Majesty and The Duke became the first royal couple in British history to celebrate a Platinum Wedding Anniversary.