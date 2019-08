View this post on Instagram

After this summer's #AFCON2019 with the National Team of #Senegal I am back to Greece and @olympiacosfc. I couldn't have asked for a better night to return to our castle "Karaiskakis" with our amazing fans! I am so proud of my teammates and everyone in the team for our #UCL win last night! ΠΑΜΕ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΕ! #TheRock #Cisse #olympiacos