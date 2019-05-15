The data released by the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) on 14 May came as a shock for many.

Over 570,000 employees are paid less than 500 euro a month, and another 250,000 receive only 250 euro monthly.

The data also indicate that social benefits have dropped by 25 percentage points and the available income of households has dropped by 33.7 percentage points compared to 2009.

These numbers are a harsh reality check. The reality is that all too many households in the country are still experiencing the harsh impact of the crisis.

If one factors in the number of impoverished workers and the army of unemployed one realises how unrealistic governmental pronouncements are regarding Greece supposedly having exited the crisis and having turned a page are.

One also realises the catastrophic impact of SYRIZA forcing elections in 2015 when the country was poised to complete the second bailout memorandum.

For millions of citizens, four years were lost even as their economic dire straits were perpetuated.

These people cannot bear a political narrative that prettifies the situation. They need a government that is anchored in reality and that will work post haste to achieve economic growth, produce wealth, and create jobs.

Then and only then will one be able to see light at the end of the tunnel.