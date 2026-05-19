Η Άρσεναλ έπρεπε να περιμένει 22 χρόνια για την κατάκτηση της Premier League, μετά τη σεζόν 2003-04 και το αήττητο. Η Μπόρνμουθ της έκανε το «χατήρι» και με σκορ 1-0, της έδωσε τον πολυπόθητο τίτλο.
Στο Λονδίνο έγινε το «έλα να δεις», με τους πανηγυρισμούς να μην αφήσουν σίγουρα το νησί να κοιμηθεί.
Η πρώτη ανάρτηση του επίσημου λογαριασμού της Άρσεναλ μετά τον τίτλο
The Arsenal. Your Premier League champions. pic.twitter.com/gNnfzesrhP
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2026
Δείτε τις αντιδράσεις από τους φίλους των «κανονιέρηδων»
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The scenes outside The Emirates in north London, as Arsenal officially became Premier League champions. 🤯❤️ pic.twitter.com/331rJcFlrp
— DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) May 19, 2026
😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/U3gBmHjVE3
— Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) May 19, 2026
Arsenal fans celebrating Eli Junior Kroupi’s goal against Man City.
They are 15 minutes away from becoming Premier League champions. pic.twitter.com/dkKIVVLtxq
— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) May 19, 2026
Οι αντιδράσεις των παικτών της Μάντσεστερ Σίτι μετά τη λήξη του παιχνιδιού
Manchester city players are crying 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/znkr5586g2
— Forever Arsenal (@ArsenalN10) May 19, 2026
Manchester City players reacting to Arsenal being crowned Premier League champions. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QRmsmyIOcJ
— DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) May 19, 2026
Η Viral αντίδραση φίλου των «πολιτών»
The Manchester City fan that went viral for drinking from the arsenal bottle was seen crying and shouting “I’m dead arsenal fans will finish me😭” pic.twitter.com/qT9QvQDMfJ
— LIVE GOALS (@FTLiveGoals) May 19, 2026