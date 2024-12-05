Ένας σεισμός συγκλόνισε την περιοχή του κόλπου του Σαν Φρανσίσκο και προειδοποιήσεις για τσουνάμι εκδόθηκαν σε όλες τις ακτές στη Βόρεια Καλιφόρνια.
Tsunami warning california M 7.0
california earthquake today#earthquake #California #Tsunami pic.twitter.com/7zQi2LuAUF
Since when is our pool a wave pool omg this is crazy. It’s still rolling 10 min later there’s apparently a 6.0 near the coast 😬 #earthquake #california pic.twitter.com/4jXnbgq468
Santa Cruz (California), flooding after high waves after earthquake, tsunami warning in most coastal mountains👇#earthquake #California #Tsunami#earthquake pic.twitter.com/F9yWp1MF7f
❗🌊🇺🇸 – TSUNAMI WARNING IN EFFECT: A tsunami is projected to impact the ocean and bay coastlines around 12:00 PM today.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has pinpointed the earthquake’s epicenter approximately 45 miles offshore from Petrolia, California. The tsunami warning… pic.twitter.com/Lt1sW5At7m
🚨#BREAKING: Tsunami warning issued for Northern California & Southern Oregon after a 7.0 earthquake near Ferndale, CA. Reports of significant damage in Ferndale. #Earthquake #Tsunami#California #Californiatsunami pic.twitter.com/8t5oEKk1ma
#californiaearthquake pic.twitter.com/EL9cSWQpeL
Στην περιοχή της Σάντα Κρουζ της Καλιφόρνια, τα τηλέφωνα χτυπούσαν με προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι από την Εθνική Μετεωρολογική Υπηρεσία που έλεγε: «Μια σειρά από ισχυρά κύματα και ισχυρά ρεύματα μπορεί να επηρεάσουν τις ακτές κοντά σας. Κινδυνεύετε. Απομακρυνθείτε από τα παράκτια ύδατα. Πηγαίνετε σε ψηλό έδαφος ή στην ενδοχώρα τώρα. Μείνετε μακριά από τις ακτές μέχρι οι τοπικοί αξιωματούχοι να σας πουν ότι είναι ασφαλές να επιστρέψετε».
ABD’nin Kaliforniya eyaletinde gerçekleşen deprem, bir marketin güvenlik kameralarına böyle yansıdı…#deprem #earthquake #earthquakecalifornia #california #Kaliforniya #ABD pic.twitter.com/IEgLPyvTnV
