Ένας σεισμός συγκλόνισε την περιοχή του κόλπου του Σαν Φρανσίσκο και προειδοποιήσεις για τσουνάμι εκδόθηκαν σε όλες τις ακτές στη Βόρεια Καλιφόρνια.

Στην περιοχή της Σάντα Κρουζ της Καλιφόρνια, τα τηλέφωνα χτυπούσαν με προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι από την Εθνική Μετεωρολογική Υπηρεσία που έλεγε: «Μια σειρά από ισχυρά κύματα και ισχυρά ρεύματα μπορεί να επηρεάσουν τις ακτές κοντά σας. Κινδυνεύετε. Απομακρυνθείτε από τα παράκτια ύδατα. Πηγαίνετε σε ψηλό έδαφος ή στην ενδοχώρα τώρα. Μείνετε μακριά από τις ακτές μέχρι οι τοπικοί αξιωματούχοι να σας πουν ότι είναι ασφαλές να επιστρέψετε».

