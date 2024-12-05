Ένας σεισμός συγκλόνισε την περιοχή του κόλπου του Σαν Φρανσίσκο και προειδοποιήσεις για τσουνάμι εκδόθηκαν σε όλες τις ακτές στη Βόρεια Καλιφόρνια.

Since when is our pool a wave pool omg this is crazy. It’s still rolling 10 min later there’s apparently a 6.0 near the coast 😬 #earthquake #california pic.twitter.com/4jXnbgq468

Santa Cruz (California), flooding after high waves after earthquake, tsunami warning in most coastal mountains👇 #earthquake #California #Tsunami #earthquake pic.twitter.com/F9yWp1MF7f

❗🌊🇺🇸 – TSUNAMI WARNING IN EFFECT: A tsunami is projected to impact the ocean and bay coastlines around 12:00 PM today.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has pinpointed the earthquake’s epicenter approximately 45 miles offshore from Petrolia, California. The tsunami warning… pic.twitter.com/Lt1sW5At7m

— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) December 5, 2024