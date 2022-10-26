Parties must persuade citizens that they are the focus of their policies

A government’s place in history depends upon the great challenges that it undertakes

Its record at the ballot box, however, is always measures by how it handled the everyday problems of citizens, especially in this era of parallel crises.

The issues of daily life that are not swiftly resolved sometimes become insufferable and greatly influence voters’ electoral behaviour.

The main opposition party is aware of that, which is why its cadres appeal to various social groups, criticising the dysfunctions that makes people’s lives more difficult.

The government is also aware of it, and that is why it has turned its attentions to issues of daily life, because major problems rendered the shift necessary.

Of late, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presence has demonstrated that the PM’s office wants to fully implement New Democracy’s slogan “The citizen first”, by stressing agricultural programmes, special regional development programmes, public health issues and problems in schools.

Tomorrow’s cabinet meeting will confirm the new epicentre of government policy, with a discussion of multi-level governance, the vertical organisation of the state, and housing policy, about which the government is preparing to table draft legislation in Parliament.

Albeit informally, we are currently in the final stretch toward the next general election.

The most decisive measure of success for all parties is to persuade citizens that they are the epicentre of their policies.

In the immediate future, lingering problems of daily life will seem ever more like an albatross.