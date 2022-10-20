Online super market sales, in Greece, increased by 8%, in terms of quantity, in the third quarter of 2022 on an annual basis, with their total value increasing by 18% in the same period, a fact that testifies to price hikes.



This is according to data processed by Convert Group, according to which the average value of the e-cart did not change, but consumers bought 33 instead of 36 items, that is, 9% less. However, what led to an increase in the total number of items they bought in total is that they created more baskets, by 18%, compared to the corresponding period in 2021, that is, they made purchases through online supermarkets more often.

Categories

Over the last 9-month period categories that increased in value of online purchases were: pet products +19% , paper and cleaning products +7% , bakery products +5%, drinks and soft drinks +5%, care products and food for infants and children +3%, and packaged food +2%.

In addition, the fresh food category accounted for 34% of total sales, as opposed to the pet products category, which, while experiencing the largest year-on-year growth, only accounted for 1% of the value. of the sector’s annual sales.

In its quarterly report, Convert Group makes a special mention of the bottled water category, which shows significant growth in the first nine months of 2022 and is the only category that appears to gain more electronic baskets compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

Specifically, products of this category were now placed in 27% of online baskets in the first nine months of 2022, compared to 24% to the first nine months of 2021.



It also found that Monday is still the most popular day for household online shopping, with 17% of all orders placed on that day of the week.

Nighttime orders

Finally, an impressive finding is that more than half of the total online orders are made between 9 pm and 9 am, the hours when retailers’ physical stores are closed.