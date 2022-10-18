The University of Western Macedonia should serve as a model

One might not expect that a Greek University would have a well-being centre, a gym, a rowing centre, or a psychological support facility.

Yet, at the University of Western Macedonia all of this is a reality.

We are not talking about universities in the UK, which are often used as a measure of comparison, but rather about university campuses in Kozani, Grevena, Kastoria, Florina, and Ptolemaida.

Every time the problematic situation at Greek universities comes to the fore in public debate, there is always some excuse.

Competent officials pass the buck. They blame the lack of political consensus on the necessary changes, a lack of funding, or the intransigence of a segment of the student body.

The case of the University of Western Macedonia, however, demonstrates that when there is a will there is a way, despite unfavourable conditions that will persist.

The campus dorms have upgraded the local area, the quality of education, and the facilities offered to students, and the university is a model for the future of Greek universities in general.

Changes there were effected quietly and without grandiose rhetoric, because the plan did not remain just a bunch of good intentions.

University students around the country have become accustomed to campus images that came to light in the press, because unfortunately they are the rule at Greek universities.

The significance of the work being done at the University of Western Macedonia is great, because perhaps for the first time we are talking about a paradigm shift.