The government has devised a plan and has taken certain initiatives

Greece’s huge demographic problem is the country’s paramount challenge.

Clearly, it is not a simple issue, as many factors and causes are intertwined.

One dimension is the incentives that the state offers to new couples.

Another is how attractive a country is to live and work in and what its economic growth prospects are.

A country that is economically stagnant and with weak social cohesion cannot have demographic growth, and it ends up with an aged population.

Moreover, we must not forget that Greece’s brain drain current is directly linked to the failure of the country’s productivity model.

Only steadfast, dynamic policies regarding labour, housing, and investment can reverse the current.

The truth is that of late certain moves have been made and there has been a slight rise in the return of highly trained, university-educated individuals and others.

The incentives that are being offered to address the low birth rate are generous, yet there is an additional dimension.

The success of a comprehensive policy requires a broader consensus between political parties, as this is not a partisan issue and there is no room for political clashes and skirmishes.

The current government has devised a plan and has taken certain initiatives.

The time has come for the rest of the country’s political parties to sit down with the government and make a positive contribution to the existing plan, but also offer broader proposals.

The problem transcends the political time and tenure of any particular government and demands a continuing, long term commitment and effort by the state to solve it.

It is necessary, therefore, for everyone to exhibit maturity.