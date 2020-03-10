The leader of the hugely popular Olympiacos FC, shipowner, and media owner Evangelos Marinakis has announced through the social media that he has contracted the coronavirus (which remains unnamed) and that he is following doctors’ orders.

Marinakis became the first high-profile person in Greece to publicise his illness and his statement exudes an optimism and solidarity with fellow coronavirus patients.

Marinakis is also the main shareholder in Britain's Nottingham Forest.

“The recent virus has ‘visited’ me and I felt obliged to let the public know.I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I follow the doctors’ instructions. I strongly advise all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery.,” Marinakis said in a message he posted on Instagram and other social media.

“The recent virus has “visited me”