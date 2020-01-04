Κλόε Καρντάσιαν : Οι καλύτερες στιγμές με την κόρη της το 2019
Δείτε την υπέροχη ανάρτησή της Κλόε Καρντάσιαν στο Instagram για την μικρή της κόρη, Τρου.
Η Κλόε Καρντάσιαν, μέλος της διάσημης οικογένειας Καρντάσιαν-Τζένερ, αποτελεί μία από τις πιο επιτυχημένες και αφοσιωμένες μαμάδες όχι μόνο της οικογένειας αλλά και του Instagram γενικότερα.
Μετά τον άσχημο χωρισμό της από τον Τρίσταν Τόμσον αποφάσισε να αφιερώσει τον χρόνο της στην μικρή της κόρη, Τρου και μετά στον εαυτό της. Προσέχει την διατροφή της, γυμνάζεται καθημερινά, προωθεί την δική της εταιρεία ρούχων όμως δεν παραμελεί ποτέ την μικρή της πριγκίπισσα, με την οποία περνά ατελείωτες ώρες παιχνιδιού.
Η ίδια είναι λάτρης των social media και μάλιστα του Instagram και έτσι δεν χάνει ευκαιρία να αναρτήσει φωτογραφίες και βίντεο από την καθημερινότητά της.
I can’t wait until we can have conversations. My best friend!
Αυτή την φορά η πανέμορφη Κλόε ανάρτησε μια σειρά από φωτογραφίες και βίντεο, όπου πρωταγωνιστεί η μικρή της κόρη αλλά και τα υπόλοιπα παιδιά της επόμενης γενιάς της οικογένειας.
Στην λεζάντα, που τα συνόδευσε, έγραψε μεταξύ άλλων: «Τρου είσαι η καρδιά μου!».
Δείτε το συγκινητικό στιγμιότυπο:
☾ 2019, Im happily saying goodbye They tell you that you shouldn’t look back but I’m going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade! It’s OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame. We may not be able to control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it. We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power. So let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect. Remember that God has and always will have your back. Have faith that life will get better as long as we believe in ourselves. We must internally feel grateful for everything and strive to become better people daily. Remind yourself how incredible your life is. How you’re still standing, thriving, smiling. Sometimes we need to remind ourselves that what we take with us, is so much greater than what we left behind. I am choosing to only take with me the happiest of times! As I made this video of the past year; I can’t help but smile! True you are my entire heart! My happy place! My Forever and always! I love you ♡ I pray you leave everything that does not serve you purpose, happiness, peace, love and health back in 2019. 2020 I welcome you with all of my heart!! ☾ 🎶 Des’ree- I’m kissing you