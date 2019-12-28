Τα σακάκια που απαραιτήτως πρέπει να αποκτήσεις φέτος
Δερμάτινα, τουίντ, παστέλ…όλα τα σακάκια που είναι must!
Δερμάτινα, τουίντ, παστέλ…όλα τα σακάκια που είναι must!
Τα απαραίτητα blazers
Είτε παίρνετε ιδέες για το ντύσιμο σας , σκρολάροντας στο Instagram, είτε βλέποντας πασαρέλες, είτε παρατηρώντας τις τάσεις στις βιτρίνες – δεν θα φτάσετε μακριά χωρίς να εντοπίζετε τις συγκεκριμένες τάσεις, που απασχολούν την μόδα παγκοσμίως.
Τα blazers κυριαρχούν, αλλά έχουν γίνει και απαραίτητα τα τελευταία χρόνια. Αυτό συμβαίνει επειδή τα σακάκια στις γυναίκες προσφέρουν ευελιξία – και τη δύναμη να απογειώσει μια εμφάνιση!
Παρακάτω θα δείτε τα πέντε απαραίτητα που δεν μπορούν να λείπουν από την φετινή σας γκαρνταρόμπα.
Τα δερμάτινα σακάκια
Σίγουρα έχετε ένα!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
😎 . . . . . . #ootdgals #styleinspo #outfitinspo #whattowear #igfashion #igstyle #bloggerstyle #fashionblogger #whatIwore #lookoftheday #ukblogger #ootdmagazine #whowhatwearing #streetstyle #londonstyle #ootd #mystyle #bloggerootd #wearingtoday #allblackoutfit #leatherblazer
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Τα oversized σακάκια
Βολικά και απίστευτα μοδάτα.
View this post on Instagram
Fashion#fashionstyle #oversizedblazer#relaxstyle# @haileybieber ♣️
View this post on Instagram
Let’s jump into the Thursday 🖤 heute gehts für mich zum Friseur @alles_kopfsache_friseure und ich bin mal gespannt, ob es eine neue Friese wird oder eher nicht.💁🏼♀️ In meiner Story hatte ich den Look schon gezeigt. 😎 was meint ihr !?😉 Und in der Story habe ich auch noch einen Rabattcode für euch! Schaut mal vorbei. Einen schönen Donnerstag wünsche ich euch!🖤 #streetstylelook #brooklyn #oversizedblazer #ootd #inspo Werbung
View this post on Instagram
Bought myself an early Christmas present💥 #mimiettoi #browntones #pearlsonpoint
Τα παστέλ σακάκια
Φέρτε την Άνοιξη με μια σας εμφάνιση…
View this post on Instagram
Today's look: a pop of thrifted neon bag to bring some bright to my dark indoor photo. These trousers look black but are khaki – love them with the muted turquoise of this Joseph blazer and the pop of bright pink 💗 Today I took out all my jumpers to sort and find some to donate. It's hard when you love all your stuff, but I managed a small pile for the charity shops. But HOW come after folding and nicely stacking what's left they seem to take up twice as much space…?! 🙄🙈 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #blazer #oversizedblazer #slouchy #colourpop #neon #styleinspo #outfitinspo #stylegram #fashioninspo #getthelook #recycledstyle #slowstyle #slowfashion #pinkbag
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
suit up @prettylittlething . . . . . . . . . . . . #oversizedblazer #style #blogger #plt #bikeshorts #ootd #outfit #fit #mint #missjoslin #pltxmissjoslin #stylish #puertorican #hisandhers #doublebreasted #sunglasses #la #travel #girly #fashionista #pr #palmtrees #citylife #sponsorme #notspons
Τα καρό σακάκια
Η απόλυτη τάση του χειμώνα!
View this post on Instagram
Back to my favorites pieces #oversizedblazer and #nickfouquet hat ❤️ #VeCoolstyle
View this post on Instagram
Oversized checked men’s blazer with big lapels. Unique color. Has some interesting greens and blues, that appear more green when viewed from afar. Featuring shoulderpads (obviously!). Looks cool with or without a belt ✨ Price: 18€ Size: men’s L. so it can go upto XL on girls depending on styling . Maria is 175 cm tall and normally wears EU38/M. This blazer is an oversized fit on her, but she can make it work 🙂 shoulder to shoulder 50cm, armpit to armpi 53cm, length 75cm Condition: excellent Want it? DM us!
View this post on Instagram
Vintage and oversized (I mean the blazer) 🌰🦋🖤!__________________ #vintageblazer #oversizedblazer #checkprint #balenciagaheels #balenciagashoes #vintagechanelbag #acnejeans #parisianblogger #parisianfashion #parisianstreetstyle #parisiennechic #bechic #whowhatwearing #streetstylechic #myparisstyle #parisianchic #streetchicfashion
View this post on Instagram
Reminiscing about my fall weekend in Chicago and wishing I was there to see all of the Christmas lights! Maybe next year // I’ve had so many questions about these jeans. They’re still sold out, but I found a very similar pair! Linked on my @liketoknow.it page! http://liketk.it/2IbeU • • • #liketkit #LTKstyletip #LTKholidaystyle #liketoknowit #ltkit #ootd #ootdfash #ootdsubmit #ootdfashion #fashionista #fashiongoals #fashiondaily #fashionphotography #fashionstyle #fashiondaily #fashionpost #fashiondiaries #chicago #chicagoillinois #oversizedblazer #plaidblazer #blazeroutfit #highrisejeans #distresseddenim #grandrapidsmi #michiganblogger #fashioninspo #fashioninfluencer #ootdbloggers #instagramblogger
Τα βελούδινα σακάκια
Το βελούδο είναι συνώνυμο του χειμώνα και της κομψότητας.
View this post on Instagram
Christmas Spirit: cheer, sharing and L❤️ve. Happy Christmas 🎄
View this post on Instagram
Happy Christmas Eve! I'll be spending the next couple of days wrapped up in velvet and piles of blankets…this afternoon I'm attempting to bake my annual Christmas cookies, finishing my wrapping and watching festive films before indulging in 48 hours of much needed laziness. I'll see you in a couple of days- Merry Christmas! . . . #vintageblogger #vintageclothing #vintagestyle #vintagejacket #christmasaesthetic #clashingprints #leopardprint #70sstyle #70saesthetic #retroaesthetic #velvet #velvetjacket #velvetandleopardprint #slowfashion #sustainablefashion #secondhand #reducereuserecycle #hyggehome #hygge #petitefashion #petiteblogger #oversized #warmedits #warmtones #myaesthetic #doitfortheaesthetic #microblogger #discoverunder1k #discoverunder500
View this post on Instagram
Made an effort because my little sister is coming and I can’t have anyone thinking I’m the oldest… bit too much #GreatestShowman? …… 🎪 🎄🌟 *who am I kidding….already back in leisurewear and covered in dachshunds* . . #thisisthegreatestshow #winwin #merrychristmasyafilthyanimal . . . . #belucky . #couldbethemenopause #notthemenopause #metallicskirt #wardroberecycling #velvetjacket #christmasoutfit . #noel #mychristmas #retrochristmas #findyourtribe #tribe #fashionover45 #effortlessstyle #casualchic #bravenewyoutribe #goldskirt #military #hepnerholiday #heppyholiday #heppychristmas #instareality #bravenewyou #bravenewyouapparel #aceandktalent #becooler .