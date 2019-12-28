Δερμάτινα, τουίντ, παστέλ…όλα τα σακάκια που είναι must!

Τα απαραίτητα blazers

Είτε παίρνετε ιδέες για το ντύσιμο σας , σκρολάροντας στο Instagram, είτε βλέποντας πασαρέλες, είτε παρατηρώντας τις τάσεις στις βιτρίνες – δεν θα φτάσετε μακριά χωρίς να εντοπίζετε τις συγκεκριμένες τάσεις, που απασχολούν την μόδα παγκοσμίως.

Έρχεται η «Ζηνοβία» με χαμηλές θερμοκρασίες και χιόνια

Τα blazers κυριαρχούν, αλλά έχουν γίνει και απαραίτητα τα τελευταία χρόνια. Αυτό συμβαίνει επειδή τα σακάκια στις γυναίκες προσφέρουν ευελιξία – και τη δύναμη να απογειώσει μια εμφάνιση!

Παρακάτω θα δείτε τα πέντε απαραίτητα που δεν μπορούν να λείπουν από την φετινή σας γκαρνταρόμπα.

Τα δερμάτινα σακάκια

Σίγουρα έχετε ένα!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bye Hamburg – off to New York 👋🏼🕊🗽

A post shared by Eva Staudinger (@evastaudinger) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Werbung | all black, wish you a nice Saturday 🖤

A post shared by FASHION | INSPO | LIFESTYLE (@viktorialivshits) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Werbung | Back to black 🖤

A post shared by FASHION | INSPO | LIFESTYLE (@viktorialivshits) on

Τα oversized σακάκια

Βολικά και απίστευτα μοδάτα.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fashion#fashionstyle #oversizedblazer#relaxstyle# @haileybieber ♣️

A post shared by Enissablog (@myfashionstarpage) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bought myself an early Christmas present💥 #mimiettoi #browntones #pearlsonpoint

A post shared by Marlien Besselink (@marlienbesselink) on

Τα παστέλ σακάκια

Φέρτε την Άνοιξη με μια σας εμφάνιση…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Color scheme 🐹

A post shared by Carina Nicklas ☽ (@looxlikecarrie) on

Τα καρό σακάκια

Η απόλυτη τάση του χειμώνα!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Back to my favorites pieces #oversizedblazer and #nickfouquet hat ❤️ #VeCoolstyle

A post shared by Venus Fabbricatore. (@vecoolstyle) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Reminiscing about my fall weekend in Chicago and wishing I was there to see all of the Christmas lights! Maybe next year // I’ve had so many questions about these jeans. They’re still sold out, but I found a very similar pair! Linked on my @liketoknow.it page! http://liketk.it/2IbeU • • • #liketkit #LTKstyletip #LTKholidaystyle #liketoknowit #ltkit #ootd #ootdfash #ootdsubmit #ootdfashion #fashionista #fashiongoals #fashiondaily #fashionphotography #fashionstyle #fashiondaily #fashionpost #fashiondiaries #chicago #chicagoillinois #oversizedblazer #plaidblazer #blazeroutfit #highrisejeans #distresseddenim #grandrapidsmi #michiganblogger #fashioninspo #fashioninfluencer #ootdbloggers #instagramblogger

A post shared by J A C K I E O L S O N (@hello_jackieo) on

Τα βελούδινα σακάκια

Το βελούδο είναι συνώνυμο του χειμώνα και της κομψότητας.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Christmas Spirit: cheer, sharing and L❤️ve. Happy Christmas 🎄

A post shared by ÈSTRO Handmade Crafts (@estro_barcelona) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Christmas Eve! I'll be spending the next couple of days wrapped up in velvet and piles of blankets…this afternoon I'm attempting to bake my annual Christmas cookies, finishing my wrapping and watching festive films before indulging in 48 hours of much needed laziness. I'll see you in a couple of days- Merry Christmas! . . . #vintageblogger #vintageclothing #vintagestyle #vintagejacket #christmasaesthetic #clashingprints #leopardprint #70sstyle #70saesthetic #retroaesthetic #velvet #velvetjacket #velvetandleopardprint #slowfashion #sustainablefashion #secondhand #reducereuserecycle #hyggehome #hygge #petitefashion #petiteblogger #oversized #warmedits #warmtones #myaesthetic #doitfortheaesthetic #microblogger #discoverunder1k #discoverunder500

A post shared by Catherine Leilah (@catherineleilah) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Made an effort because my little sister is coming and I can’t have anyone thinking I’m the oldest… bit too much #GreatestShowman? …… 🎪 🎄🌟 *who am I kidding….already back in leisurewear and covered in dachshunds* . . #thisisthegreatestshow #winwin #merrychristmasyafilthyanimal . . . . #belucky . #couldbethemenopause #notthemenopause #metallicskirt #wardroberecycling #velvetjacket #christmasoutfit . #noel #mychristmas #retrochristmas #findyourtribe #tribe #fashionover45 #effortlessstyle #casualchic #bravenewyoutribe #goldskirt #military #hepnerholiday #heppyholiday #heppychristmas #instareality #bravenewyou #bravenewyouapparel #aceandktalent #becooler .

A post shared by Meredith Hepner 🌟 (@meredithhepner_mhc) on

Φωτιά στα σχέδια Τσίπρα για τη διεύρυνση ανάβει ξανά ο Σκουρλέτης