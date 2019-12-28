View this post on Instagram

Let’s jump into the Thursday 🖤 heute gehts für mich zum Friseur @alles_kopfsache_friseure und ich bin mal gespannt, ob es eine neue Friese wird oder eher nicht.💁🏼‍♀️ In meiner Story hatte ich den Look schon gezeigt. 😎 was meint ihr !?😉 Und in der Story habe ich auch noch einen Rabattcode für euch! Schaut mal vorbei. Einen schönen Donnerstag wünsche ich euch!🖤 #streetstylelook #brooklyn #oversizedblazer #ootd #inspo Werbung