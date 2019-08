View this post on Instagram

Sublime mix of #art and #design by #petermarino at the #villamondadori in #capferrat: Diego #giacometti chairs and vase besides a #dunand cabinet, with #Fontana above and in the background #jeanmichelfrank chairs, #diegogiacometti #chandelier and #Picasso drawings. Taken from an old #vogue shoot by @hamishbowles. #taste #postwar #niemeyer #oscarniemeyer #southoffrance