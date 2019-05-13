Η Κιμ Καρντάσιαν θα πρωταγωνιστήσει σε αμερικανικό ντοκιμαντέρ για τη μεταρρύθμισης της ποινικής δικαιοσύνης στις ΗΠΑ.
Το ντοκιμαντέρ με προσωρινό τίτλο «Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project» (Κιμ Καρτάσιαν: Το Σχέδιο Δικαιοσύνης) έρχεται μετά την αποκάλυψη της πρωταγωνίστριας νωρίτερα φέτος ότι ξεκίνησε σπουδές νομικής.
Αφού μίλησε για το πάθος της για το θέμα σε συνέντευξη στην αμερικανική Vogue, η Κιμ Καρντάσιαν εξέδωσε αργότερα μια δήλωση λέγοντας ότι αποφάσισε να «ακολουθήσει ένα όνειρο» και εργάζεται μέρα και νύχτα για να το επιτύχει, σύμφωνα με το ΑΠΕ.
Το Oxygen Media, αμερικανικό τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο των ΗΠΑ που είναι γνωστό για τα προγράμματα με αληθινά εγκλήματα, αναφέρει ότι η νέα του εκπομπή θα καταγράψει τις προσπάθειες της Κιμ Καρντάσιαν να αποφυλακίσει κρατούμενους που πιστεύει ότι καταδικάστηκαν άδικα.
Στο ιστότοπό του, το τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο αναφέρει ότι το ντοκιμαντέρ θα δώσει «μια αποκλειστική, ματιά στην αποστολή της να αντιμετωπίσει ένα από τα πιο αντικρουόμενα θέματα της Αμερικής».
Αφού μίλησε για τις σπουδές της νωρίτερα φέτος, εισέπραξε πολλές αρνητικές κριτικές online από ανθρώπους που διακωμώδησαν την απόφασή της.
Συγκεκριμένα η ίδια σε ανάρτηση της στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram ανέφερε:
Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖
«Έχω δει κάποια σχόλια από ανθρώπους που λένε ότι είναι τα προνόμιά μου ή τα χρήματά μου που με έφεραν εδώ, αλλά αυτό δεν συμβαίνει. Ένα άτομο είπε πραγματικά ότι πρέπει «να μείνω στη λωρίδα μου» (stay in my lane). Θέλω οι άνθρωποι να καταλάβουν ότι δεν υπάρχει τίποτα που να περιορίζει την επιδίωξη των ονείρων τους και την επίτευξη νέων στόχων. Μπορείτε να δημιουργήσετε τις δικές σας λωρίδες όπως και εγώ».