Prince will forever be remembered as a commanding live performer, chart-topping recording artist, and music business revolutionary. Yet for all the time he spent in the spotlight over his four-decade-long career, Prince also worked tirelessly behind the scenes to nurture talent and pen songs for the rising artists he respected. • By the mid-1980s, Prince was dominating the charts with songs that he had either recorded, produced for proteges like Vanity 6 and Sheila E., or passed along to other artists like the Bangles and Kenny Rogers. The effect was a complete saturation and transformation of the pop music landscape, with Prince both leading and subverting mainstream culture. • This June, The Prince Estate, in partnership with Warner Bros. Records and TIDAL, will release Originals, a 15-track album featuring 14 previously unreleased recordings that illuminate the vital role Prince played in other artists’ careers. The tracks were selected collaboratively by Troy Carter, on behalf of The Prince Estate, and JAY-Z. • Starting June 7, Originals will stream exclusively on TIDAL for fourteen days. In the spirit of sharing Prince’s music with his fans as he wanted, the album will be available to stream in Master quality via TIDAL’s HiFi subscription tier. Members will be able to hear the recordings just as the Artist intended the tracks to sound. • On June 21st, Warner Bros. Records will release this extraordinary body of work, sourced directly from Prince’s vast archive of Vault recordings, via all download and streaming partners and physically on CD, while 180 gram 2LP and limited edition Deluxe CD+2LP formats will follow on July 19th. Pre-order the album through the link in our Story or https://lnk.to/OriginalsMP • @wbr @tidal @sheilaedrummer @_kennyrogers @officialthebangles @troycarterofficial #prince #originalsrecord #princeoriginals #vinylrecords #tidal