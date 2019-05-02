Τα απομνημονεύματα του Prince, το βιβλίο που άρχισε να γράφεται την περίοδο πριν από τον θάνατο του τραγουδιστή, θα κυκλοφορήσει το ερχόμενο φθινόπωρο.
Ο εκδοτικός οίκος Random House επιβεβαίωσε στο AP ότι στα απομνημονεύματα με τίτλο The Beautiful Ones που θα κυκλοφορήσουν στις ΗΠΑ, στις 29 Οκτωβρίου, θα περιλαμβάνονται ημιτελές χειρόγραφο του Prince με σπάνιες φωτογραφίες, λεύκωμα και στίχοι.
Η κυκλοφορία του βιβλίου 288 σελίδων ανακοινώθηκε λίγες μόνο εβδομάδες πριν από το θάνατό του, το 2016.
Την εισαγωγή έχει γράψει ο συντάκτης του The New Yorker, Νταν Πίπενμπρινγκ, τον οποίο o Prince είχε επιλέξει ως συνεργάτη.
Το βιβλίο θα κυκλοφορήσει σε συνεργασία με το ίδρυμα που διαχειρίζεται την περιουσία του τραγουδιστή, Prince Estate.
«Το «The Beautiful Ones» είναι ένας βαθύς προσωπικός απολογισμός για το πώς ο Πρινς Ρότζερς Νέλσον έγινε ο Prince που γνωρίζουμε: η ιστορία ενός παιδιού που απορροφά τον κόσμο γύρω του και δημιουργεί ένα πρόσωπο, ένα καλλιτεχνικό όραμα και μια ζωή, πριν από τις επιτυχίες και τη φήμη που θα τον καθορίσουν», ανακοίνωσε ο εκδοτικός οίκος.
Το βιβλίο θα εκτείνεται από την παιδική ηλικία του Prince, τα πρώτα του χρόνια ως μουσικός μέχρι την κατάκτηση της διεθνούς φήμης, με βάση τα συγγράμματα του ίδιου του καλλιτέχνη, ένα λεύκωμα με προσωπικές του φωτογραφίες και τα πρωτότυπα χειρόγραφα με τους στίχους και τη μουσική πολλών από των θρυλικών του τραγουδιών, που φυλάσσονται στην έπαυλή του, Paisley Park.
View this post on Instagram
Prince will forever be remembered as a commanding live performer, chart-topping recording artist, and music business revolutionary. Yet for all the time he spent in the spotlight over his four-decade-long career, Prince also worked tirelessly behind the scenes to nurture talent and pen songs for the rising artists he respected. • By the mid-1980s, Prince was dominating the charts with songs that he had either recorded, produced for proteges like Vanity 6 and Sheila E., or passed along to other artists like the Bangles and Kenny Rogers. The effect was a complete saturation and transformation of the pop music landscape, with Prince both leading and subverting mainstream culture. • This June, The Prince Estate, in partnership with Warner Bros. Records and TIDAL, will release Originals, a 15-track album featuring 14 previously unreleased recordings that illuminate the vital role Prince played in other artists’ careers. The tracks were selected collaboratively by Troy Carter, on behalf of The Prince Estate, and JAY-Z. • Starting June 7, Originals will stream exclusively on TIDAL for fourteen days. In the spirit of sharing Prince’s music with his fans as he wanted, the album will be available to stream in Master quality via TIDAL’s HiFi subscription tier. Members will be able to hear the recordings just as the Artist intended the tracks to sound. • On June 21st, Warner Bros. Records will release this extraordinary body of work, sourced directly from Prince’s vast archive of Vault recordings, via all download and streaming partners and physically on CD, while 180 gram 2LP and limited edition Deluxe CD+2LP formats will follow on July 19th. Pre-order the album through the link in our Story or https://lnk.to/OriginalsMP • @wbr @tidal @sheilaedrummer @_kennyrogers @officialthebangles @troycarterofficial #prince #originalsrecord #princeoriginals #vinylrecords #tidal
Ο Prince πέθανε πριν από τρία χρόνια, στις 21 Απριλίου, από υπερδοσολογία φεντανύλης σε ηλικία 57 χρόνων.
Το 2018, η λογοτεχνική πράκτορας, Έσθερ Νιούμπεργκ είχε δηλώσει στο Variety ότι ο Prince είχε ολοκληρώσει περισσότερες από 50 χειρόγραφες σελίδες των απομνημονευμάτων του.
Ο επιμελητής του βιβλίου, Κρις Τζάκσον χαρακτήρισε το βιβλίο «έναν όμορφο φόρο τιμής στη ζωή του».
«Είναι επίσης ένα δυναμικό λογοτεχνικό έργο, γεμάτο από ιδέες και οράματα του Prince, τη φωνή του και την εικόνα του» δήλωσε ο Τζάκσον.
View this post on Instagram
In the mid-2000s, Prince was renting a home in Los Angeles that he referred to as “the 3121 house,” and it was the site of many legendary parties and recording sessions. Located at 3121 Antelo Drive, off Mulholland Drive in Beverly Hills, the home was owned by NBA star Carlos Boozer @mrcbooz. While he was staying there, Prince had the mansion transformed to suit his own style – complete with purple pillars, a new hair salon and massage room, and a home gym-turned-nightclub where Prince's guests could enjoy all-night dance parties. As Prince would later tell Carlos Boozer, the 3121 house was an “inspiration for my album, inspiration for my band.” In addition to writing and recording portions of the album at the house, Prince also hosted some downright legendary parties, including star-studded Grammy and Oscar afterparties that would begin after midnight and last until dawn. "I think these parties were some of the happiest times for Prince: They brought together like-minded people in a very easy-going unpretentious setting and people really let their hair down, relaxed, and had an incredible time," Prince's longtime photographer, @afshinashahidi, would later remark. #prince #3121 #carlosboozer #afterparty #grammy