Σε λευκό κλοιό η «Αιώνια Πόλη» από πρωτοφανή χιονοθύελλα

epa06565739 Bogdana from poses for her friend front Fontana di Trevi (Trevi fountain) covered by snow as they made the typical tourist picture during a snowfall in Rome, Italy, 26 February 2018. Schools and public offices were closed and snow-removal crews were in place as Rome was on high alert for a first winter blast. Snowfall last week in Rome brought the capital to a standstill for days. EPA/LUCIANO DEL CASTILLO (File: 19170826.jpg )