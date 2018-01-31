Εντυπωσιακές φωτογραφίες από όλον τον κόσμο κατέγραψε ο φωτογραφικός φακός στην ολική έκλειψη υπερ-Σελήνης, στη διάρκεια της οποίας τρία φαινόμενα σχεδόν συνέπεσαν: η πανσέληνος, το κοντινό πλησίασμα του δορυφόρου μας στη Γη και η ολική έκλειψη της Σελήνης.
Αυτό που συνέβη μάλιστα είναι τόσο σπάνιο όπου οι δύο επόμενες φορές που η ολική έκλειψη Σελήνης θα συμπέσει με τη δεύτερη πανσέληνο του ίδιου μήνα, θα είναι στις 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2028 (αλλά τότε δεν θα υπάρχει υπέρ-Σελήνη, δηλαδή το φεγγάρι δεν θα βρίσκεται στο περίγειό του) και στις 31 Ιανουαρίου 2037 (τότε θα υπάρχει υπερ-Σελήνη).
Η έκλειψη, διήρκησε περίπου τρεισήμισι ώρες και ήταν ορατή κυρίως από την κεντρική και ανατολική Ασία, την Ινδονησία και την Αυστραλία. Σήμερα, εξάλλου, το φεγγάρι θα βρεθεί στη δεύτερη κοντινότερη απόστασή του από τη Γη για όλο το 2018, μετά την κοντινότερη που είχε συμβεί την 1η Ιανουαρίου.
Στην Αθήνα η έκλειψη έφτασε στο αποκορύφωμά της, δηλαδή η Σελήνη θα βρίσκεται στο σημείο πιο κοντά στο κέντρο της σκιάς της Γης, περίπου στις 15:30, όταν το φεγγάρι θα είναι ακόμη κάτω από τη γραμμή του ορίζοντα, καθώς ανατέλλει λίγο πριν τις 18:00. Αυτό θα έχει ως συνέπεια το φαινόμενο να μην ήταν άμεσα ορατό στη χώρα μας.
'Όσον αφορά τη σημερινή πανσέληνο θα είναι η δεύτερη του Ιανουαρίου, καθώς είχε προηγηθεί η πανσέληνος και η σούπερ-Σελήνη της Πρωτοχρονιάς, αλλά τότε δεν υπήρχε έκλειψη του φεγγαριού. Μάλιστα, επειδή ο Ιανουάριος έχει δύο πανσελήνους, ο Φεβρουάριος δεν θα έχει καμία, κάτι που έχει να συμβεί από το 1999.
Ηταν ορατή σε πολλές περιοχές της Γης
Εντυπωσιακές φωτογραφίες από την ολική έκλειψη της υπερ-Σελήνης
-
-
Stars can be seen around a lunar eclipse in Oceanside, California, U.S., January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake (File: 2018-01-31T134340Z_1835451803_RC1798C80EA0_RTRMADP_3_LUNAR-ECLIPSE-USA.JPG )
-
A blue moon rises over Balboa Parks California Tower in San Diego, California, U.S., January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (File: 2018-01-31T140227Z_967279181_RC19B6313500_RTRMADP_3_LUNAR-ECLIPSE-USA.JPG )
-
epa06488090 People watch the super moon and full eclipse develop near a heritage building in Calcutta, Eastern India, 31 January 2018, during the last time in a series of three consecutive Supermoons, dubbed the Supermoon Trilogy. The previous Supermoons appeared on 03 December 2017 and on 01 January 2018. A Supermoon commonly is a full moon at its closest distance to the earth with the moon appearing larger than usual. EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY (File: 19037865.jpg )
-
A "super blood blue moon" is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha (File: 2018-01-31T145311Z_704095819_RC1CBE5927A0_RTRMADP_3_LUNAR-ECLIPSE-THAILAND.JPG )
-
epa06488236 A tug boat is seen sailing past a Super Blue Blood Moon as its photographed over Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, 31 January 2018. The moon is a supermoon, blue moon and total lunar eclipse that NASA has dubbed a Super Blue Blood Moon. This is the last one in a series of three consecutive Supermoons, dubbed the Supermoon Trilogy. The previous Supermoons appeared on 03 December 2017 and on 01 January 2018. A Supermoon commonly is described as a full moon at its closest distance to the earth with the moon appearing larger and brighter than usual. EPA/JASON SZENES (File: 19036971.jpg )
-
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen behind the ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (File: 2018-01-31T153043Z_802139654_RC1ECBA2B7F0_RTRMADP_3_LUNAR-ECLIPSE-USA.JPG )
-
People on a ferry watch the "Super Blue Blood Moon" as it sets during a partial lunar eclipse next to the Statue of Liberty while it is seen from Brooklyn, New York, U.S., January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (File: 2018-01-31T154052Z_290782960_RC1A397E90F0_RTRMADP_3_LUNAR-ECLIPSE-USA.JPG )
-
epa06488262 A general view so-called Supermoon rises above the Cross of St Marys Basilica church in Bangalore, India, 31 January 2018. A Blue Moon, a total lunar eclipse and a supermoon coincide to create a rare lunar event that hasnt been seen in more than 150 years. This lunar event, called a Super Blue Blood Moon features the second full moon of the month, also known as a Blue Moon, as well as a total lunar eclipse, which is often referred to as a blood moon because the moon turns a reddish color when it passes through Earths shadow. EPA/JAGADEESH NV (File: 19038008.jpg )
-
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen above a statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (File: 2018-01-31T154823Z_1531330907_RC1884FC9DF0_RTRMADP_3_LUNAR-ECLIPSE-INDIA.JPG )
-
The moon is seen above a bridge of the Western Rapid Diameter motorway in St. Petersburg, Russia January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov (File: 2018-01-31T155550Z_1359474896_UP1EE1V18912E_RTRMADP_3_LUNAR-ECLIPSE-RUSSIA.JPG )
-
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen next to a palm tree in Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (File: 2018-01-31T155624Z_1620749535_RC15E8688EB0_RTRMADP_3_LUNAR-ECLIPSE-USA.JPG )
-
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen behind the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (File: 2018-01-31T155940Z_1692583577_RC14EB671E30_RTRMADP_3_LUNAR-ECLIPSE-USA.JPG )
-
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen above the ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (File: 2018-01-31T160644Z_846388558_RC1187CE1EE0_RTRMADP_3_LUNAR-ECLIPSE-USA.JPG )
-
A Blue Moon comes out of a lunar eclipse as it sets past an ocean pier in Oceanside, California, U.S., January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (File: 2018-01-31T160651Z_1135116067_RC1D03B31D80_RTRMADP_3_LUNAR-ECLIPSE-USA.JPG )
-
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen behind the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (File: 2018-01-31T160829Z_938932865_RC18C013F200_RTRMADP_3_LUNAR-ECLIPSE-USA.JPG )
-
epa06488314 A so-called Super Blue Blood Moon rises during a total lunar eclipse in a series of three consecutive Supermoon Trilogy over a sky in Kathmandu, Nepal, 31 January 2018. The Super Blue Blood Moon combines three lunar events of a supermoon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA (File: 19038129.jpg )
-
The super blue moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Legazpi, Philippines, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro (File: 2018-01-31T162427Z_2050386716_RC1F035603F0_RTRMADP_3_LUNAR-ECLIPSE.JPG )
-
The super blue moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Legazpi, Philippines, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro (File: 2018-01-31T162429Z_1554618258_RC1482D85FD0_RTRMADP_3_LUNAR-ECLIPSE.JPG )
-
The super blue moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Legazpi, Philippines, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro (File: 2018-01-31T162435Z_1580033758_RC12B047DA90_RTRMADP_3_LUNAR-ECLIPSE.JPG )
-
The super blue moon rises above the spewing Mayon Volcano during a mild eruption before a total lunar eclipse in Legazpi, Philippines, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro (File: 2018-01-31T162457Z_782251941_RC1D09C4D930_RTRMADP_3_LUNAR-ECLIPSE.JPG )
-
The super blue moon rises at a horizon in Legazpi, Philippines, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro (File: 2018-01-31T162500Z_1591242236_RC1F10DE4850_RTRMADP_3_LUNAR-ECLIPSE.JPG )
-
Στη Λευκωσία
-
Στην Μουμπάι της Ινδίας
-
Στην Κριμαία
-
Στη Γερμανία
-
Στο Βελιγράδι
-
Στα Σκόπια
