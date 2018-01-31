Εντυπωσιακές φωτογραφίες από την ολική έκλειψη της υπερ-Σελήνης

epa06488236 A tug boat is seen sailing past a Super Blue Blood Moon as its photographed over Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, 31 January 2018. The moon is a supermoon, blue moon and total lunar eclipse that NASA has dubbed a Super Blue Blood Moon. This is the last one in a series of three consecutive Supermoons, dubbed the Supermoon Trilogy. The previous Supermoons appeared on 03 December 2017 and on 01 January 2018. A Supermoon commonly is described as a full moon at its closest distance to the earth with the moon appearing larger and brighter than usual. EPA/JASON SZENES (File: 19036971.jpg )