Προαναγγελία Σεντένο: Ερχεται εργαλείο «ενισχυμένης εποπτείας»

ΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΥΣΗ : 10/05/2018 22:34

Προαναγγελία της σκληρής εποπτείας στην οποία θα βρεθεί η Ελλάδα μετά τη λήξη του μνημονίου, είναι η επιστολή του προέδρου του Eurogroup με αφορμή τη συνεδρίαση του Απριλίου.

Ο Μάριο Σεντένο στην απολογιστική επιστολή του κάνει λόγο για ένα εργαλείο ενισχυμένης εποπτείας η οποία προτάθηκε από την Κομισιόν.

Με τον τρόπο αυτό, άκρως διπλωματικό, ο Σεντένο στέλνει μήνυμα στην Αθήνα για μετά τις 20 Αυγούστου αλλά και προετοιμάζει το έδαφος για τις σκληρές διαπραγματεύσεις που πρέπει να γίνουν το επόμενο διάστημα ώστε να «κλειδώσει» το εργαλείο της εποπτείας.

«Πραγματοποιήσαμε ανταλλαγή απόψεων σχετικά με ορισμένα βασικά στοιχεία για να υποστηρίξουμε την επιτυχή έξοδο της Ελλάδας από το πρόγραμμα. Ο Έλληνας Υπουργός παρουσίασε την αναπτυξιακή στρατηγική της Ελλάδας για τα επόμενα χρόνια, η οποία στοχεύει στην ενίσχυση την αναπτυξιακή δυναμική της Ελλάδας και στην ενίσχυση του επενδυτικού κλίματος» σημειώνεται στην επιστολή.

Αναφέρει ακόμη ότι ο στόχος που έχουν θέσει οι θεσμοί και η Αθήνα είναι να υπάρξει συμφωνία σε επίπεδο τεχνικών αποστολών (Staff Level Agreement) έως το επόμενο Eurogroup στις 24 Μαΐου.

Κάτι που όμως καθίσταται δύσκολο καθώς φαίνεται ότι η Αθήνα δεν έχει προχωρήσει δεκάδες προαπαιτούμενα.



Tο σημείο της επιστολής του κ. Σεντένο για την Ελλάδα αναφέρει:



«3. Greece – state of play



The institutions debriefed the Eurogroup on the state of play of the fourth review of the ESM

stability support programme and announced the return of the mission teams to Athens on 14 May.

The aim is to reach a staff level agreement ahead of the May Eurogroup. We also held an

exchange of views on some key elements to support the successful exit of Greece from the

programme. The Greek Minister presented the growth strategy of Greece for the coming years,

which aims to boost Greece's long-term growth potential and enhance the investment climate. We

also discussed how we can further support the Greek authorities in their continued reform efforts in

the years after the programme. We took note of the intention of the Greek government not to

request a successor arrangement. On the future monitoring of the economic, fiscal and financial

developments, the Eurogroup took note of the so-called 'enhanced surveillance' tool, as proposed

by the Commission. Discussion on the debt strategy will continue in the weeks ahead. On the

basis of a successful review, the Eurogroup will decide in June on all the elements to ensure a

successful exit of Greece from the program by August»



