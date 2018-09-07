Ross noted that the Greek economy is improving and is gaining momentum

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that Washington is supporting the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), Greece, and the Greek economy, during a meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Thessaloniki today.

For his part, the PM said that Greece is leaving the crisis behind and is moving forward with more growth and security.

Tsipras underlined the importance of the expanded participation of American companies in the Thessaloniki International Fair, where the US is the honoured country this year.

The PM noted this participation confirms the close ties between the two countries and is a symbolic and economically valuable message, as it shows that Greece and the US are further strengthening their economic ties and the cooperation of cooperation between companies on the investment front.

In a tweet, Tsipras said that his meeting with Ross conveys as strong symbolic and economic message to the entire region. He maintained that Greece is becoming ever more a pillar of stability and security in the region.

Tsipras also stressed the effect on Greek companies of tariffs on the export of steel and aluminum to the US.