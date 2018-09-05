Nato's Secretary General will pay a visit to Athens tomorrow, after his talks with top government officials in Skopje

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will pay a visit to Athens tomorrow after his talks with top government officials in Skopje, which will hold a referendum on the Greece-FYROM naming accord.

The approval and implementation of the agreement is a necessary condition for FYROM to be admitted to Nato and to start accession talks with the EU.

Nato sources said that Stoltenberg will hold talks with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, whom he will brief on the progress of FYROM’s accession process.

Nato, at its 12 July summit issued an invitation for Skopje to begin the accession process, noting that implementation of the naming accord is a precondition for membership.

Tsipras and Stoltenberg will have a working dinner, and Stoltenberg will leave Athens on 7 September